Why Are Harley-Davidsons So Expensive? It All Comes Down To The Brand

For many bikers across the globe, owning a Harley-Davidson is usually the endgame. Sure, you could get a Honda or a BMW or any of those other brands, and you would, in fact, be getting a really good machine. However, if you want something that screams timeless Americana, a Harley is the way to go. For a company that is over a century old, Harley-Davidson has held its own in the motorcycle market pretty well. Today, it offers a collection of motorcycles ranging from imposing yet surprisingly nimble Harley-Davidson cruisers and tourers to powerful adventure bikes and environmentally friendly electric motorcycles. This company has options for every type of rider.

However, that doesn't mean every motorcycle owner rides a Harley. Part of the reason for this is the price. Your average Harley-Davidson Sportster Nightster goes for about $9,999 (excluding destination charge), which, let's face it, not everyone is willing to shell out for just a single bike. What's even more interesting is that the Nightster is the least expensive Harley, with the company's higher-end bikes like the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide landing on the $45,999 price mark.

More often than not, though, the hefty price tags are justified simply because these are Harleys. See, you're not just buying a two-wheeled machine to ferry you from point A to B. You are acquiring a premium-quality, highly customizable motorcycle with a rich history that is sure to turn heads as you cruise by. Let's discuss.