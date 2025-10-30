The First Harley-Davidson Softail Came Out 40 Years Ago - Here's What It Looked It

Harley-Davidson has several historical moments that have more than shaped what the company is today, one of them being the release of the beloved Harley-Davidson Softail. A bike that brought the presence and feel of a hardtail frame but with a level of comfort rarely seen before, the Softail more than rewrote the rules on what cruisers could be. More than 40 years have passed since the first of these magnificent bikes, the FXST Softail, was announced, laying the path for four decades of awesome American-made cruisers.

The FXST Softail was a fish out of water when it debuted, with its most prominent feature being a hidden full rear suspension that didn't compromise the hardtail frame and styling that had been a staple of the Harley camp throughout the 20th Century. What is interesting about this —and what many Harley fans know —is that Harley-Davidson itself didn't initially come up with this design.

The concept and original prototype were developed by independent design engineer Bill Davis, who had been working on a way to add a rear suspension to a Big Twin frame since 1974. Of course, his experiments were successful, and after some setbacks—including Harley rejecting his design and his company being in debt—he eventually got Harley to accept his proposal. With the terms agreed upon, Harley-Davidson further refined Davis's design and, in 1984, announced the FXST Softail.