3 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles That Are Extremely Easy To Customize
Not all motorcycles are created equal when it comes to customization. While some bikes can be a pain to modify without expert help or deep pockets, others are like blank canvases just waiting for personal touches. And if there's one brand that's always been at the heart of bike customization culture, it's Harley-Davidson. Whether we're talking about a loud exhaust, a stripped-down frame, or just a fresh coat of paint, Harleys have always invited riders to make them their own.
Out of so many models in Harley's lineup, a few of them are known for how beginner-friendly and mod-ready they are. Although these bikes look incredible in their original design, they practically beg to be changed, tweaked, and upgraded, and that's why bike riders love them. So if you're new to the world of custom bikes, or just want something that's easy to work on and has loads of parts available, these three models are great starting points.
Harley-Davidson Sportster: The custom favorite
If you ask longtime Harley fans which bike is the most fun to modify, the Sportster almost always comes up. There are a few genuine reasons why the bikers love it — the Sportster is lightweight, affordable, and most importantly, it's one of the easiest Harleys to tear down and rebuild the way you want. Bikers on sites like Reddit often share their customized Harley-Davidson Sportsters, turned into just about every style of motorcycle out there.
The Iron 883 and Iron 1200 are especially popular because of their minimalist look. These bikes come with a simple frame and stripped-down style, which leaves the riders with less stuff to remove before the real customization begins. Then comes the ocean of aftermarket parts available — seats, bars, exhausts, tanks, fenders — you name it. Plus, its small size makes it ideal for new riders who want something manageable to work on without getting overwhelmed.
Softail Standard: A blank canvas on two wheels
Harley-Davidson designed the Softail Standard with customization aficionados in mind. This bike is intentionally basic, which is a big plus for anyone who wants to add their own personality to it. This Harley-Davidson is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, giving you plenty of grunt without being too aggressive for newer riders. To top it off, the customization for the base models like the Softail Standard or Sportster can be done without burning a hole in your pockets.
What really makes the Softail Standard stand out is its clean and customizable setup. There's very little chrome, the bike doesn't have flashy add-ons, and nothing that feels locked in. That makes it easy to swap parts without dealing with a bunch of built-in accessories. With just a few modifications, you can turn your Softail into an old-school chopper, a sleek modern cruiser, or even a touring bike. It's also one of the better Harleys in terms of ride comfort and balance, so basically, you're not sacrificing practicality for style.
Street Bob 114: Tough looks with room to play
The Street Bob 114 is one of the best examples of a Harley that looks custom right out of the box, but still leaves room for you to make it your own. The bike already comes with stunning blacked-out finishes, modern LED lighting, slimmed rear fender, and mini-ape handlebars, which gives it that stripped-back bobber style without needing much out of the gate.
Talking about what's under the hood — or rather, we should say, under the tank, you've got the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, a serious step-up in power and performance. But despite the muscle, the Street Bob is still a Softail at heart, meaning it shares a ton of compatibility with Harley's parts catalog. Whether you're adding saddlebags for road trips or upgrading the exhaust for a deeper growl, it's a solid base bike that works just as well for long rides as it does for weekend mods in your garage.