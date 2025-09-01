5 Of The Least Reliable Motorcycles Ever Made (By Recalls, Reviews & Redesigns)

There's no definite way to determine how reliable or unreliable a motorcycle will be the moment it rolls off the production line. Unfortunately, the first owners often become the real-world test subjects, and their experiences quickly reveal whether a bike will earn a reputation for dependability or be labelled a lemon. There isn't a single manufacturer who goes into production hoping to produce a lemon. If anything, most unreliable vehicles on the market right now are often a result of a manufacturer experimenting with an overly ambitious technology that wasn't ready for the road. And as such, even the most reputable brands, including Honda, Yamaha, and Harley-Davidson, have had their own share of unreliable models.

Still, when it comes to history, there are winners and losers. Unfortunately, the models on this list earned a spot as the industry's least reliable motorcycles ever made. It's still unclear how they passed through quality control and ended up on riders' driveways. To identify these problematic models, we dug through manufacturer bulletins, recall databases, and popular motorcycle forums, comparing common issues, recurring faults, and testimonials from previous owners. As such, if you are in the market for a problem-free classic motorcycle, it would be advisable to steer clear of these motorcycles.