13 Of The Best-Handling Harley-Davidsons Ever Made

While the Fat Bob has gained its rightful place in history as one of the best-looking Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever to be made, it's not exactly the best at handling — but then again, very few things with the word "fat" in their name are. However, all that would change when the mad scientists at Harley-Davidson decided to release a "sport" trim of the bike, with model designation FXFBS. It debuted in 2018 as a 2019 model, and kept much of the same design language that made the original Fat Bob great, but added a bigger engine, and some other bits and bobs here and there.

In FXFBS, the first two letters indicate a big V-twin layout of the engine (F) and that it is a sport model (X) to begin with. Then, the next two letters (FB) are simply an acronym for Fat Boy. And lastly, the S designation indicates that it was a special model; special because the FXFBS came with the Milwaukee 114 engine; as opposed to the Milwaukee 107 that the FXFB shipped with.

This engine, as the name suggests, displaced 1,868cc, while making 93 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque from 3,500 RPM, and was paired to a six-speed transmission. Coupled with the small size of the Fat Bob, and lower-than-average-Harley weight of 653 pounds, it is the perfect middle ground between handling and cruising.