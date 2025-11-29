5 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Engines Ever Put In Ships

When people think of big engines, they usually think of regular gas engines, like Koenigsegg's 2,300-horsepower monster. However, if you think about it, there are many much bigger vehicles out there, including excavators, locomotives, construction vehicles, and the venerable semi-truck. Most of these work vehicles use diesel engines, and there are several reasons for this. These engines provide high torque, which is needed to operate heavy equipment. The low RPM of heavy equipment also achieves exceptional reliability, with many diesel engines in this category expected to last for decades and millions of miles. Of all the diesel-powered vehicles in the world, ships are by far the largest.

Big boats need big engines, especially aircraft carriers, which can have crews large enough to warrant comparisons to small cities. For context, the largest engine Cummins has ever made is the QSK95, producing 4,400 horsepower. The RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912, boasted an estimated 46,000 horsepower. Ships are just on a different level than anything you can find on land.

So, if you want to see the biggest and most powerful diesel engines on Earth, you're going to have to look out to sea, as today's container ships lead the charge when it comes to massive diesel engines. Before that, we'd like to give a quick honorable mention to the WinGD 12X92DF. It generates most of its 85,000 horsepower with liquefied natural gas, but can technically use diesel as a pilot fuel.