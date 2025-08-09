These Aircraft Carriers Have Crews The Size Of A Small City

When you think of a city, you might imagine nonstop activity, with thousands of people working around the clock and following their daily schedule. Now picture all of that, but on one of the world's biggest aircraft carriers floating in the middle of the ocean. The life aboard a U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is kind of similar to that. Each of these giant military vessels supports a crew of 5,680 people, split between the ship's company and the air wing. When you think about it, it's no less than a self-contained city with its own power, water, food services, and even barbers, dentists, and doctors on board.

Interestingly, the carrier is giant enough to house such a huge crew without feeling congested. The Nimitz-class carriers can weigh up to 114,000 tons and stretch over 1,092 feet in length. Their flight decks are longer than three football fields and are built to handle up to 150 flight operations a day. From launching fighter jets every 20 seconds to coordinating complex defense systems, these carriers never stop working — at least not until their next refueling. (You won't believe how long it takes to refuel an aircraft carrier.)