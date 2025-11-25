5 Of The Best Milwaukee Tool Black Friday Deals Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee Tool is one of the more popular major tool brands around, especially when it comes to cordless power tools and heavier-duty gear that professional tradespeople, including mechanics, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and remodelers, use at work. While it has a reputation for power and quality, it's also known for prices higher than many competing brands.
That's exactly why big sales events, like those on Black Friday, are a smart time to add new Milwaukee tools to your kit. While not all discounts — or tools — are worth reaching for your wallet, there are some deals that you might find hard to pass up. Home Depot is offering some Milwaukee tools for up to 50% off, which means that you could essentially spend the same money you normally would but get twice the amount of tools. Some of these sale prices are for Milwaukee bundles, which include accessories like batteries, chargers, and tool bags, which can get you even more for your cash than if you bought all those items individually.
This isn't the only time of year you'll find Milwaukee tools for less at the retailer. Sometimes, Home Depot even offers free Milwaukee tools with particular purchases. But, just as is the case with other stores and products, Black Friday sales are some of the biggest. Here are five of the best Milwaukee Tool deals under $100 that Home Depot is currently offering for Black Friday. Keep in mind that, with prices lower than usual, some items may sell quickly, and the sale will only be available while supplies last.
M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool
Milwaukee's oscillating multi-tool can be used for many applications (hence the name), making it one of the most versatile and helpful tools you can add to your kit. Both professionals and DIYers can utilize the cordless M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool whether remodeling, conducting repairs or maintenance, installing flooring, or doing electrical work. That's because it's capable of plunge-cutting openings (like when you need to carve a power outlet into drywall), flush cutting, detail sanding, cutting pipes, trimming baseboards, and removing grout, old caulk, paint, and much more. With Home Depot offering the tool for half its usual price, you'll be getting a lot of bang for your buck with such a multipurpose product.
Able to generate between 11,000 and 18,000 oscillations per minute, Milwaukee says its multi-tool is best-in-class and able to cut 50% faster and make twice as many cuts per charge than competing models. Able to run 40% longer than older models, Milwaukee's Constant Power Technology also helps the tool keep its blade speed steady when used for heavy-duty cuts.
An on-board dial allows you to choose between 12 different speed settings. Swapping out blades is made simpler since it's tool-free. The multi-tool has an all-metal gear case for increased durability and sports an integrated LED light to better see your work area. Included with the device are five different sanding sheets and a sanding pad, as well as a wood-cutting blade, with other compatible accessories sold separately. The Milwaukee M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (model 2626-21) is 50% off for Black Friday and available for $99. It includes an M18 charger and a 1.5 Ah battery — if you were to buy all three separately at their usual retail prices, you'd be paying an additional $150.
M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
It's important to understand that hammer drill/drivers are fundamentally different tools from standard cordless drills, which are typically used to loosen and tighten fasteners with rotational force. Hammer drill/drivers, on the other hand, use a pulsating action to drill into hard materials like brick, concrete, and other masonry. There are multiple Milwaukee hammer drills that are useful for remodeling and other work. However, the advantage of the M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver is its compact size, which makes it more lightweight, portable, and easier to use in tight spaces.
Since — like Milwaukee's ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver Kit — this model (and included battery and charger) is half-off for Black Friday, it's also a good choice for those on tighter budgets. Milwaukee says its tool is the "most powerful subcompact hammer drill" and delivers the "fastest speed under load." It's six inches long and weighs 2.6 pounds, so you can hang it from your tool belt.
While you'll need something heftier for more heavy-duty applications, its brushless motor is still capable of generating 400 in-lbs of torque. Built to last, it includes an all-metal ½-inch chuck, gearcase, and belt clip. It also features a mechanical clutch and an on-board LED light to illuminate poorly-lit areas where you're drilling and driving. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver Kit (model 3404-21) is 50% off for Black Friday and available for $99. The bundle includes an M12 2 Ah battery and charger.
M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
The primary difference between Milwaukee M12 vs. M18 impact drivers (besides their voltage) are their size and power, as they serve the same functions. If you're already invested in the brand's M18 system but don't want a larger tool, the M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver may be a happy medium. Despite its smaller size for an M18 tool, it still packs a wallop thanks to a brushless motor, which is usually reserved for the more powerful M18 Fuel line.
The M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver is just 4.4 inches long and 2.1 inches wide, weighing 1.7 pounds. This means it can work in very tight spaces where many other tools wouldn't fit. With its gears and gear case constructed entirely out of metal, the tool is built to be tough and durable even with its slighter frame.
As for functionality, it can deliver up to 1,700 in-lbs of peak torque. It has a range of 0-3,600 rpm that can be controlled with a variable-speed trigger, allowing you to use just as much power as you need and avoid damaging fasteners or surfaces. The Milwaukee M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver Kit (model 3650-21) is 50% off for Black Friday and available for $99. The bundle includes an M18 2 Ah battery, charger, and tool bag.
M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light
In addition to power tools across all kinds of trades, Milwaukee also manufactures jobsite accessories like cooling fans and power inverters. There are also several Milwaukee work lights for working at night or in unpowered, unlit places, like basements under construction. Many of these lights are battery-powered, allowing you to take them anywhere you need to. Some are hybrid, like the M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light, which comes with an AC port so you can use a 120V plug to keep it powered all day long if you need to but still affords you the convenience of a cordless light when that's not an option.
The M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light can output up to 4,000 lumens of illumination, though you can use two other modes for less brightness and more battery life if you want. With an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery, it can last up to 12 hours before needing to recharge. (This particular Milwaukee battery is not discounted for Black Friday; however, you can get one completely free if you purchase certain Milwaukee tools from Home Depot during its holiday sale.)
Besides being cordless, it's also compact and lightweight — and has an integrated handle built into it — making it a very portable lighting option. The handle can also be used to hang the light overhead, as can keyholes built into its frame. The LED lamp can rotate 120 degrees, as well, allowing you to better direct the light where you need it. Designed to be used on rough and tumble jobsites, the M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light is also impact-resistant and rated IP54 for dust- and water-resistance. The Milwaukee M18 Rover Dual Power Flood Light (model 2366-20) is 45% off for Black Friday and available for $99.
M18 RedLithium XC3.0 Battery 2-Pack
One of the biggest Black Friday discounts you can find for a Milwaukee Tool product is for a 2-pack of the brand's M18 RedLithium XC3.0 Battery. Milwaukee batteries are known for being pretty pricey, so the fact that this particular model is a whopping 60% off and $120 cheaper than usual makes it one of the best Milwaukee deals currently available. This is especially the case since these 18V batteries can work with any of the best Milwaukee M18 tools in its lineup, which includes cordless drills, routers, yard equipment, reciprocating saws, and much more.
If you've been thinking about investing in Milwaukee's popular M18 system, which includes over 250 different power tools, a 2-pack of batteries is a good place to start. If you already own some M18 products, then you likely already have at least one battery, but there are some advantages to picking up two of these models while they're so heavily discounted. For one thing, batteries lose capacity and power over time, and your current ones may be on their way out. For another, having more than one battery allows you to use multiple power tools at once without having to swap power packs back and forth, or lets you operate a single tool all day long without having to wait for a recharge.
The batteries are equipped with a temperature management system to prevent overheating and Milwaukee's RedLink Intelligence technology, which helps protect it from overloads and discharge damage. It also allows you to see remaining run-time through a battery fuel gauge. The batteries are durably built and can work in temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius). The Milwaukee M18 RedLithium XC3.0 Battery 2-Pack (model 48-11-1822) is 60% off for Black Friday and available for just $79.