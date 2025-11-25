5 Of The Best Milwaukee Tool Black Friday Deals Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee Tool is one of the more popular major tool brands around, especially when it comes to cordless power tools and heavier-duty gear that professional tradespeople, including mechanics, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and remodelers, use at work. While it has a reputation for power and quality, it's also known for prices higher than many competing brands.

That's exactly why big sales events, like those on Black Friday, are a smart time to add new Milwaukee tools to your kit. While not all discounts — or tools — are worth reaching for your wallet, there are some deals that you might find hard to pass up. Home Depot is offering some Milwaukee tools for up to 50% off, which means that you could essentially spend the same money you normally would but get twice the amount of tools. Some of these sale prices are for Milwaukee bundles, which include accessories like batteries, chargers, and tool bags, which can get you even more for your cash than if you bought all those items individually.

This isn't the only time of year you'll find Milwaukee tools for less at the retailer. Sometimes, Home Depot even offers free Milwaukee tools with particular purchases. But, just as is the case with other stores and products, Black Friday sales are some of the biggest. Here are five of the best Milwaukee Tool deals under $100 that Home Depot is currently offering for Black Friday. Keep in mind that, with prices lower than usual, some items may sell quickly, and the sale will only be available while supplies last.