Home Depot Is Giving Away A Free Milwaukee Cut Off Saw - Here's How You Can Get Yours
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been looking to add more M12 batteries or a cut-off saw to your collection of Milwaukee tools, now's the perfect time to take advantage of a huge Home Depot deal. With the purchase of the Milwaukee M12 Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack Starter Kit with Charger, Home Depot will also throw in Milwaukee's M12 Fuel 3-inch Cut-Off Saw. You'll be spending $199, which is the current price of the battery starter kit (down from its previous $319 list price), but you'll be saving the full cost of the cut-off saw, which goes for $149.
Home Depot has been running other Milwaukee sales this month as well, such as a free battery with the purchase of certain Milwaukee tools. However, because this deal swaps the two and offers a free $150 tool, you can save a significant chunk of change. You don't even need to leave your house to take advantage of the sale, either, as you can either pick up the tools at your local Home Depot or have them delivered straight to your home. If this sale appeals to you, you'll want to act quickly, as the deal ends October 26 and is subject to change — especially if both products start flying off the shelves.
The M12 High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack Starter Kit is useful for newbies and Milwaukee enthusiasts alike
There are over 150 different products in Milwaukee's M12 system of cordless tools and accessories that can use the same interchangeable 12-volt batteries and chargers. This convenient setup allows you to build out a versatile and large tool set. Because Milwaukee's M12 system is specifically dedicated to compact and subcompact devices that are highly portable, the tools are also easier to use without fatigue because they're lightweight.
The Milwaukee M12 Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack Starter Kit is a great way to begin building out a collection of M12 tools because, right off the bat, you'll have a power source for all devices included in the system. Along with a charger, it also comes with two batteries, which allows you to simultaneously use two M12 tools at once or have a backup battery to use while the first one recharges, allowing you essentially to work all day and night with a cordless tool. Since it's currently coming with a free M12 cut-off tool, you'll also already be building out a tool collection with your very first Milwaukee purchase.
Milwaukee enthusiasts who already have M12 tools in their kit, as well as an M12 charger and M12 batteries to power them, can still benefit from this sale as well, though. Not all M12 batteries are the same, and the two included units in this set are XC High Output 5.0 Ah models. These extra-capacity models deliver 25% more power, last 25% longer, and run 25% cooler, ensuring safer, more efficient use with your M12 tools. Plus, with the cut-off tool, you'll be expanding your toolkit without paying an extra cent.
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-inch Cut-Off Saw is useful for drywall, PVC, and more
While you may already have a Milwaukee saw or grinder for making cuts, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-inch Cut-Off Saw can come in handy when you need more precise cuts that other tools would be too large for. It weighs just 1.5 lbs and is only 7 inches long, and is compatible with 3-inch cut-off wheels with a ⅜-inch arbor. The tool also includes a 7/16-inch flange adapter that allows it to work with 3-inch Dremel saw-max accessories for even greater versatility. Guard adjustment is tool-free, making it much less of a hassle to adjust the device on the fly.
Powered by a brushless Milwaukee motor, the sidewinder cut-off saw can deliver 20,000 rpm — so despite its compact size, it can still be used on tough materials, including metal and tile. You can also use the M12 cut-off saw with drywall or PVC, making it a useful addition to your collection whether you're installing pipes or power outlets, modifying brackets or fasteners, or any number of other applications. That's why it's one of several Milwaukee tools useful for cheaper DIY projects. An integrated LED light allows you to make cuts in low-light situations or tight spaces where it's hard to see what you're doing.
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3-inch Cut-Off Saw comes with a metal cut-off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, diamond tile blade, accessory shoe and guard, blade wrench, and the aforementioned flange adapter — which, like the tool, all come at zero cost if you purchase the M12 XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack Starter Kit at Home Depot by October 26, while supplies last.