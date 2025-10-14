Home Depot Is Giving Away A Free Milwaukee Cut Off Saw - Here's How You Can Get Yours

There are over 150 different products in Milwaukee's M12 system of cordless tools and accessories that can use the same interchangeable 12-volt batteries and chargers. This convenient setup allows you to build out a versatile and large tool set. Because Milwaukee's M12 system is specifically dedicated to compact and subcompact devices that are highly portable, the tools are also easier to use without fatigue because they're lightweight.

The Milwaukee M12 Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack Starter Kit is a great way to begin building out a collection of M12 tools because, right off the bat, you'll have a power source for all devices included in the system. Along with a charger, it also comes with two batteries, which allows you to simultaneously use two M12 tools at once or have a backup battery to use while the first one recharges, allowing you essentially to work all day and night with a cordless tool. Since it's currently coming with a free M12 cut-off tool, you'll also already be building out a tool collection with your very first Milwaukee purchase.

Milwaukee enthusiasts who already have M12 tools in their kit, as well as an M12 charger and M12 batteries to power them, can still benefit from this sale as well, though. Not all M12 batteries are the same, and the two included units in this set are XC High Output 5.0 Ah models. These extra-capacity models deliver 25% more power, last 25% longer, and run 25% cooler, ensuring safer, more efficient use with your M12 tools. Plus, with the cut-off tool, you'll be expanding your toolkit without paying an extra cent.