Milwaukee M12 Vs. M18 Impact Driver: What's The Difference & Which Do Users Prefer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a professional construction worker or a homeowner eager to get your hands dirty with DIY work, an impact driver is definitely a power tool that can save your wrists. Although there are times that a good, ordinary drill can do the job, impact drivers tend to have more torque up their sleeves, which can be useful for a ton of tough projects. Because of this, you'll want to invest in a trusted impact driver brand, like Milwaukee. This brand is known to be one of the best impact driver manufacturers out there, and we previously ranked it higher than some of its competitors like DeWalt and Makita.

Apart from Milwaukee's smallest impact driver, the M12 subcompact model, the brand also offers variants with stronger motors that use more advanced technology, such as its M12 and M18 impact drivers. Two of the highest-rated and most comparable tool options are the M12 FUEL ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, selling on Amazon for about $140 and Home Depot for $149, and the M18 FUEL ¼-inch HEX Impact Driver, selling for $109 on Amazon or $179 on Home Depot. Both models are covered under Milwaukee's 5-year warranty, but let's take a look at which one might be better for you.