What Is Milwaukee's Smallest Impact Driver? (And What Can You Do With It?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to the best major tool brands for impact drivers, very few can claim to offer better options than Milwaukee Tool. In addition to quality, Milwaukee offers versatility, as it manufactures several different models of impact drivers, making it easier to find one that best suits your needs. The impact drivers in Milwaukee's M12 line of cordless power tools are, by design, smaller than its more powerful M18 options, which allows them to be easier to use, more portable, and better for tight spaces.
One M12 model is smaller than the rest, though, and is the smallest impact driver that Milwaukee currently sells: the M12 Subcompact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver (model 3450-20). The little guy is just 4.3 inches long and 2 inches wide. It only weighs 1.3 pounds without a battery attached and, according to Milwaukee, is its "most compact and lightest weight cordless impact driver." Despite its tiny size, the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver is no runt of the litter. It's capable of delivering 1,100 in-lbs of torque, as well as up to 3,000 rpm and 4,100 impacts per minute.
Milwaukee designed the tool with an internal metal gearcase for enhanced strength and durability. Plus, it's equipped with the brand's sophisticated Redlink Intelligence technology, which efficiently communicates with Milwaukee Redlithium batteries for advanced overload protection. However, the impact driver is not part of Milwaukee's M12 Fuel line, despite having a brushless motor. One of the main differences between M12/M18 and M12/M18 Fuel tools is that the latter use superior brushless Powerstate motors, but Milwaukee does make some tools with brushless motors that aren't Powerstate and lack other benefits of its M12/M18 Fuel system. That begs the question — what applications is the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver strong enough to handle?
Can Milwaukee's subcompact impact driver remove lug nuts?
Lug nuts require a decent amount of torque to remove, and some require a lot more than that. Considering that Milwaukee's subcompact impact driver isn't as powerful as the brand's bigger models, you might be wondering if the M12 3450-20 model is capable of removing lugnuts. The answer is "yes, it can" — with a significant "but." As noted above, the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver can generate 1,100 in-lbs of torque, which equates to a little over 90 ft-lbs. The YouTube channel Torque & Twisted put the tool to the test using a lug nut torqued to 90 ft-lbs and found that the impact driver was indeed able to remove the lug nut — in less than a second, no less. The video is proof positive that Milwaukee's subcompact tool delivers the torque it promises and can remove lug nuts.
However, many lug nuts require more than 90 ft-lbs of torque, and it's likely the tool, according to its specs, won't be able to handle much more than this. While many manufacturers of small cars recommend you torque the lug nuts to less than 90 ft-lbs, some sedans require more, as do many SUVs and crossovers. Most truck tire lug nuts require significantly more than 90 ft-lbs of torque.
Not to mention that lug nuts can be over-tightened beyond manufacturer recommendations or tighter because they are frozen or rusted, in which cases Milwaukee's smallest impact driver likely won't be up to the task. The most powerful Milwaukee M12 impact driver can deliver 1,500 in-lb of torque, which can remove most lug nuts, but even that may not be enough in circumstances where they're really rusted or stuck. This is why an impact wrench might be the better tool for the job.
What else can you do with the M12 Subcompact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver?
The Milwaukee M12 Subcompact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver may not be the brand's most powerful impact wrench, but it still delivers enough torque for many tasks. Plus, it's the easiest to use in tight spaces because of its small size and will cause less fatigue in overhead applications thanks to its ultralight weight. One useful application for an impact wrench rated for up to 1,100 in-lbs of torque is for working with studs and softwoods.
There are plenty of tasks that require working with thin or soft wood, including assembling and building furniture, mounting wall brackets and shelves, fastening cabinet hinges, and constructing garden beds, as well as attaching metal hangers and straps into framing. The impact driver can also be used for some heavier-duty wood projects, such as driving lag bolts, which typically require more oomph than what a standard drill/driver can provide. On the product page of Milwaukee's 3450-20, a user mentions in their review that the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver can drive ½-inch wood bits through 2-2x4s "without hesitation."
The impact driver is also useful for drywall applications, including installing drywall screws, power outlets, and electrical boxes. Likewise, the tool can come in handy when working with sheet metal, including construction, automotive, and HVAC jobs. It's a solid tool for driving self-tapping screws and securing HVAC ductwork, for example. Besides removing certain lug nuts, it can also be used with cars and motorcycles when attaching, installing, or removing accessories, spoilers, and other gear. If it's included in your tool kit, don't be surprised if you ultimately find other things you can do with Milwaukee's smallest impact driver, especially in light-duty applications and particularly tight spaces.