What Is Milwaukee's Smallest Impact Driver? (And What Can You Do With It?)

When it comes to the best major tool brands for impact drivers, very few can claim to offer better options than Milwaukee Tool. In addition to quality, Milwaukee offers versatility, as it manufactures several different models of impact drivers, making it easier to find one that best suits your needs. The impact drivers in Milwaukee's M12 line of cordless power tools are, by design, smaller than its more powerful M18 options, which allows them to be easier to use, more portable, and better for tight spaces.

One M12 model is smaller than the rest, though, and is the smallest impact driver that Milwaukee currently sells: the M12 Subcompact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver (model 3450-20). The little guy is just 4.3 inches long and 2 inches wide. It only weighs 1.3 pounds without a battery attached and, according to Milwaukee, is its "most compact and lightest weight cordless impact driver." Despite its tiny size, the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver is no runt of the litter. It's capable of delivering 1,100 in-lbs of torque, as well as up to 3,000 rpm and 4,100 impacts per minute.

Milwaukee designed the tool with an internal metal gearcase for enhanced strength and durability. Plus, it's equipped with the brand's sophisticated Redlink Intelligence technology, which efficiently communicates with Milwaukee Redlithium batteries for advanced overload protection. However, the impact driver is not part of Milwaukee's M12 Fuel line, despite having a brushless motor. One of the main differences between M12/M18 and M12/M18 Fuel tools is that the latter use superior brushless Powerstate motors, but Milwaukee does make some tools with brushless motors that aren't Powerstate and lack other benefits of its M12/M18 Fuel system. That begs the question — what applications is the M12 Subcompact Impact Driver strong enough to handle?