How Much Torque Does Milwaukee's M12 Impact Driver Deliver?
There are loads of major tool brands on the market today, which can make it difficult for newcomers to the scene to choose the right one for them. If you're in this camp and are experimenting with different labels, Milwaukee is more than worth giving a shot. The company has been around for over a century and has provided an impressive range of tools for personal and professional use. There are even a handful of Milwaukee tools on the market that are perfect for beginners. One that arguably belongs among these, and in most toolboxes, is the M12 Fuel ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver.
Don't let its compact size fool you. Milwaukee's M12 Impact Driver is one of the top-rated pieces in the overall M12 line for a reason. It packs in loads of handy features and an impressive amount of power. Standing at just 7.5 inches tall, this driver boasts tri-LEDs to improve visibility while working, Milwaukee's signature RedLink Plus technology to manage its internal temperature, and a PowerState brushless motor to achieve high speeds. As far as torque is concerned, this little driver delivers 1,500 lb-in of torque alongside a maximum of 3,600 rpm.
Torque is a key measurement when considering which drill or impact driver to get, so how does this Milwaukee offering stack up?
How much torque is enough on an impact driver?
When looking for a new drill or impact driver, torque is one of the most important elements to consider. While often confused with speed, which is simply the rate at which a drill's motor spins, torque is a bit different. It's the measure of the force needed to rotate a given object, in this case the motor and bit, allowing the drill to then plow through a given material. The combination of speed and torque is known as power. With that in mind, is the Milwaukee's M12 Fuel ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver's 1,500 lb-in of torque any good?
The fact of the matter is, for most jobs requiring an impact driver, extreme amounts of torque isn't necessary. Those in the range of 1,500 to 1,800 lb-in are more than capable of taking care of the majority of jobs involving common materials. Thus, Milwaukee's M12 Impact Driver is perfectly suited to handle whatever tasks you may have for it. Not to mention, it has an average rating on the Milwaukee website of 4.9 out of 5 stars, so not only is it a capable tool, but it comes very highly recommended to boot.
While it may not be the most physically impressive of the M12 or entire Milwaukee product line, there's no denying the M12 Impact Driver's capabilities and reputation. With 1,500 lb-in of torque and numerous folks who swear by it, it's a prime choice for tedious home improvement tasks and fun DIY projects alike — unlike the Milwaukee products you should steer clear of, according to owners.