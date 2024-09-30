How Much Torque Does Milwaukee's M12 Impact Driver Deliver?

There are loads of major tool brands on the market today, which can make it difficult for newcomers to the scene to choose the right one for them. If you're in this camp and are experimenting with different labels, Milwaukee is more than worth giving a shot. The company has been around for over a century and has provided an impressive range of tools for personal and professional use. There are even a handful of Milwaukee tools on the market that are perfect for beginners. One that arguably belongs among these, and in most toolboxes, is the M12 Fuel ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver.

Don't let its compact size fool you. Milwaukee's M12 Impact Driver is one of the top-rated pieces in the overall M12 line for a reason. It packs in loads of handy features and an impressive amount of power. Standing at just 7.5 inches tall, this driver boasts tri-LEDs to improve visibility while working, Milwaukee's signature RedLink Plus technology to manage its internal temperature, and a PowerState brushless motor to achieve high speeds. As far as torque is concerned, this little driver delivers 1,500 lb-in of torque alongside a maximum of 3,600 rpm.

Torque is a key measurement when considering which drill or impact driver to get, so how does this Milwaukee offering stack up?