5 Popular CPUs That Became Outdated In 2025

While it would be nice to have a computer that would last forever, the unfortunate truth is that everything becomes old and outdated. This is particularly true with CPUs, especially as technological advancements mean that once powerful processors lose support and updates from their manufacturer and major software providers.

That's why you shouldn't be surprised to find that some popular CPUs have now become outdated in 2025. This is important to note, especially if you're building your own PC and picking out its first component, to ensure you're not spending money on a system that will soon be or already is outdated.

Note that calling these processors outdated does not mean that they're useless. They often still have a lot of life left in them and could potentially run for many more years. However, they're called obsolete because they either no longer receive the latest drivers that ensure they will work with the latest applications. It could also be that these chips no longer have the hardware capabilities that the latest operating systems require, like Windows 11 and TPM 2.0.