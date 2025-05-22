10 Of The Worst CPUs Released By Intel And AMD

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Depending on who you ask, CPUs might top a list of the most important components you can find in a computer. People spend a lot of focus on these pieces of tech, with debates over their two biggest manufacturers — AMD and Intel — being commonplace online. While both brands have been very competitive throughout their history, certain products have led them to be painted in a very poor light. Some of the worst CPUs released by AMD or Intel were unable to compete well with rival products at launch — and a few were unable to even work properly.

Today, you'll only really find discussions on Intel and AMD processors. While other companies like Apple and Qualcomm have thrown their hat into the ring, those brands are often left out of any debates due to their limited use cases. Custom gaming PC builders really only use Intel or AMD CPUs, so being aware of their best traits can matter a lot when trying to get your hands on a quality system. Likewise, knowing which processors have stood out for their poor results can save you from wasting money on systems that were bad choices from the beginning.