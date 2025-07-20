Should You Update Your Motherboard's BIOS? (And What Happens If You Don't?)

There are certain computer tasks that even professional technicians don't like tackling. For myself, one of the most nerve-wracking was updating a computer's BIOS. The BIOS is like a primitive operating system. When you switch a computer on, it's the BIOS that issues the first set of instructions to get the computer to start. BIOS stands for Basic Input/Output System and is low-level firmware that checks your hardware, like the CPU, RAM, storage, and other hardware, before handing over control of the system to a high-level operating system like Windows, Linux, or macOS.

For the most part, that's all you need to know, and your BIOS chip will continue to let your computer boot without making much of a fuss. However, just occasionally, it can be necessary to update your BIOS, this can be because of security concerns, a manufacturer recommendation, compatibility issues with new hardware, or if the BIOS is the culprit in a system malfunction. In these instances, not upgrading your BIOS can result in ongoing problems, security vulnerabilities, or hardware that doesn't install or perform correctly.

Now, as someone who's comfortable with just about every aspect of the trade, flashing a BIOS is still a task that can bring me out in a cold sweat. This is because if you get it wrong or are unlucky enough to suffer a power failure or similar when performing the operation, then an expensive motherboard can be turned into an expensive collection of useless components. Let's have a closer look at whether you should update your motherboard's BIOS.