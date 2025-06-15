How To Find Your Motherboard's Serial Number (And Why You Might Want To)
Your computer's motherboard is the main circuit board that powers the system and connects key components like the CPU, RAM, GPU, and storage drives. Just like other PC parts, not all motherboards are the same. They vary in size, socket type, chipset, and features like RAM support, storage, and connectivity. If you're thinking about upgrading your computer, knowing your motherboard's brand and model can be a big help.
Similarly, you might need to know your motherboard's serial number for things like warranty registration, submitting a claim, or finding compatible parts. It's also useful when downloading BIOS updates directly from the manufacturer's website. Some software might even ask for it during registration. In large organizations, IT teams often keep track of serial numbers as part of their hardware inventory. No matter the reason, checking the serial number is quite easy, and you don't even have to open up your computer's case to find it.
How to find your motherboard's serial number
Finding your motherboard's serial number in Windows 10 or 11 is simple. You simply have to run a quick command in the Command Prompt. Along with the serial number, you'll also see details like the manufacturer, model, and version number. Here's what you need to do:
- Press Win + S to open the search menu.
- Type Command Prompt in the text box and select the first result that appears.
- In the console, type the following command and hit Enter:
wmic baseboard get product, manufacturer, serialnumber, version
The Command Prompt will now display your motherboard's brand, product number, serial number, and version. If you usually work in PowerShell, you can use this command instead:
gwmi win32_baseboard | FL Product,Manufacturer,SerialNumber,Version
Motherboards typically also have the serial number printed directly on the circuit board. So, if your computer won't turn on for some reason, you can open the case and look for a sticker or label on the circuit board. The exact location of the serial number may vary, and you might need to clean the motherboard if it's covered in dust or dirt.