How To Find Your Motherboard's Serial Number (And Why You Might Want To)

Your computer's motherboard is the main circuit board that powers the system and connects key components like the CPU, RAM, GPU, and storage drives. Just like other PC parts, not all motherboards are the same. They vary in size, socket type, chipset, and features like RAM support, storage, and connectivity. If you're thinking about upgrading your computer, knowing your motherboard's brand and model can be a big help.

Similarly, you might need to know your motherboard's serial number for things like warranty registration, submitting a claim, or finding compatible parts. It's also useful when downloading BIOS updates directly from the manufacturer's website. Some software might even ask for it during registration. In large organizations, IT teams often keep track of serial numbers as part of their hardware inventory. No matter the reason, checking the serial number is quite easy, and you don't even have to open up your computer's case to find it.