How To Troubleshoot A Laptop That Won't Turn On

Not being able to turn your laptop on can feel frustrating, but the common culprits behind the issue are easily identifiable in most cases, which can help you get started with the troubleshooting. A primary consideration should be whether your laptop has sufficient charging. In situations where your device is not adequately charged, the culprit often lies with the power source.

The outlet you're attempting to use may be malfunctioning, or there could be an issue with your laptop's power adapter and cable. There is also a chance that your laptop's battery health is compromised, especially if you have been using it for a long time.

This is because of a laptop battery's lifespan. Over time, batteries degrade, and their efficiency reduces. In such cases, the laptop might not turn on if the battery is severely depleted or has failed entirely, even if the laptop is plugged in. There are several warning signs that your laptop battery needs to be repaired that you should look into.

Apart from this, if critical components like the motherboard, RAM, or even the hard drive are experiencing failures, you won't be able to use your laptop properly. Some of these issues can be indicated by the laptop's diagnostic signals (like beep codes or LED flashes), but some require professional assistance to troubleshoot. In case your laptop turns on but the screen remains black or blank, it could be due to a malfunctioning display or problems with the graphics card.