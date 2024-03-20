5 Android Apps To Help You Check Out Local Businesses In 2024

If you often go on road trips or like exploring places around you, you might already be aware of Google Maps as a navigation expert. This tool, however, can also be used to find local businesses, restaurants, cozy cafes, or stores nearby.

To get started, simply enter the keywords related to the business or service you're looking for into the search bar on Google Maps. This could be anything from "Top-rated restaurants" to "Hardware stores." Google Maps will now display a list of all the businesses that fall into your entered category around you. You can either scroll through the list or utilize filters to narrow down your search results. For the latter, tap on the filters option (symbolized by a few lines or sliders) below the search bar. Here, you can refine your search based on several criteria, such as the business ratings, distance from your current location, and hours of operation.

Once you have filtered the search results, you can tap on any business to view its detailed profile. This will include basics like the address and phone number, as well detailed information like customer reviews, photos uploaded by the business or its customers, and sometimes even images of the menu if you are viewing an eatery. To visit the business, tap on the Directions button for it, pick your mode of transportation, and tap Start. If you use the platform often, there are some secret Google Maps features you should definitely know about.