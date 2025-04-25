Intel K Vs. KF: What's The Difference Between These CPUs?

When building a PC, certain components like the CPU, GPU, and RAM have a greater impact on the overall performance. The CPU, for example, dictates how fast your computer can process tasks, run applications, and handle multitasking. Intel may have lost its crown to AMD in recent years, but it still enjoys a greater market share, seeing as how Intel processors accounted for 62 percent of CPU tests, according to Statista.

Like most computer parts, processors often follow confusing naming schemes, something that can seem daunting to first-time PC builders. Following a quick search on Amazon or other retailers, you will notice several numbers and letters on Intel processors. This is what helps the company maintain different tiers of CPUs, which in turn makes it easier for the end consumer to pick the right one. Some of the best Intel CPUs for gaming include the high-octane Core i7-14700K and the budget-oriented Core i3-13100F. But what do the "K" and "F" letters denote? Intel even has a few processors in its lineup that use the combined "KF" suffix.

In short, these letters indicate which features are included or excluded in a chip. The "K" and "KF" suffixes particularly talk about the overclocking capabilities and the availability of integrated graphics. Though a CPU without integrated graphics can be picked up for less money, you will need to account for the money spent on a dedicated GPU — not to mention the increased power draw of the system.

