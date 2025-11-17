5 Of The Best Costco Black Friday Deals You'll Find This Year
With the last leaves slipping from barren branches and mornings getting frosty, holiday season is almost here. It's a time for family and friends, peace on earth and ... okay, enough prosaic sentimentality for now. What really gets the blood pumping for many of us as winter descends are the absolutely massive deals that drive our consumeristic brains into a shopping frenzy. Few places know how to roll out a Black Friday bonanza like Costco, and the wholesaler isn't just a place to get year-round bargain bin prices on absurd quantities of toilet paper, light bulbs, and meat.
There aren't many one-stop shops for furniture, musical instruments, printer ink, and a $1.50 jumbo hot dog; so holiday shoppers (even those who only buy gas at Costco) come to attention when the retailer announces its annual Black Friday bargains. There are some remarkable deals on tap as 2025 winds to a close, although savings vary widely. Keeping in mind that there are definitely some things you shouldn't buy from Costco, we sorted through this year's Costco Black Friday deals to find a few of the best. Whether you need a new laptop, headphones, or cleaner teeth, Costco and SlashGear have you covered.
Apple users can stock up on MacBooks, iPads, and more.
Apple is consistently firm with its pricing, rarely marking products down for sale. This strategy helps to maintain the company's status as a luxury brand but it can be frustrating for deal hunters. Black Friday deals (including Costco's) are among the rare opportunities to grab the latest tech from Cupertino without paying full retail price, and there are added benefits to buying Apple products from Costco as well. This year, Costco is marking down a variety of Apple products with a limit of 2 items per customer. You can get a $200 discount on 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Airs and some M4 iPad Pros, but devices with the newest M5 processor are still listed at full price.
Some M4 MacBook Pros are discounted as much as $400, but a few of the $200 off deals make for a higher percentage savings. There are smaller discounts can be found on other Apple products; some Apple Watches and Airpods, the 24-inch M4 iMac, and the M4 Mac Mini are discounted between $30 and $150. The Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chip, 96 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is now a penny under $3,600 with a $200 price drop. While deals are model-specific and vary by quite a bit, this is some of the best savings on Apple products you'll find all year. If you need a new computer or tablet or want to gift someone a much-needed Apple accessory, Costco probably has a bargain for you.
The iBUYPOWER Element Gaming PC is $400 off
Many PC gamers prefer building a PC versus buying one pre-made, but the iBuypower Element Gaming PC should have enough to impress most DIYers. At its heart is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor that Tom's Hardware proclaimed the "unquestioned gaming champ" of current CPUs. It's paired with a 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, which will be a massive upgrade for most PC gamers. A 2 TB Solid State Drive (SSD) provides plenty of fast storage for the most complex software installations, and all of it is mounted to an MSI B650-VC WiFi motherboard.
The Ibuypower Element has 32 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and plenty of USB ports plus two PCIe 4x4 and four SATA 3 expansion slots. There's also WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a gigabit RJ-45 network jack to keep you connected. It's on sale for Black Friday at $1,499, more than 21% off the regular price of $1,899 and maybe less than you'd spend on an equivalent DIY build. This deal is good through December 22 and comes with plenty of extras: A Chimera wired RGB keyboard and mouse, Costco's tech support service, a 90-day return policy and two-year warranty, and McAfee Total Protection against malware. Like nearly all Costco online purchases it's available in many locations for pickup or same-day delivery.
Bose QuietComfort SC headphones cancel out noise and high prices
Bose is one of the best-known names in consumer audio, and for good reason. MIT engineering professor Amar Bose began developing noise-cancelling headphones in the late 1970s and his namesake company has consistently produced some of the best headphones in that category. The QuietComfort SC shares lineage with the more premium QuietComfort Ultra, which made our 2024 list of the best Bluetooth headphones. The QuietComfort Ultra also popped up on our October 2025 rundown of user-favorite gadgets that are worth buying from Costco.
For Black Friday, Costco is dropping the price tag on the Bose QuietComfort SC from $329 to $170 if you want it in Chilled Lilac (a pale but bold lavender). That's about a 48% discount; we wouldn't bet on finding a better deal anytime soon. These headphones also come in off-white, black, and a matte finish called 'Blue Dusk' at full price. Bose QuietComfort SC headphones compare favorably to the Sony WH-1000XM5 and other premium models, and our first-hand experience found the QuietComfort to have a pleasant (albeit bass-heavy) sound signature. The noise canceling wiped out plenty of the simulated 90-decibel airplane noise and cafe chatter we threw at it, and these headphones are Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C connectable. More than 1,800 buyers have rated them an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Costco's site, and they're a steal at this price with a carrying case and USB cable.
Smile wide for deals on Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrushes and brush refills
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush is one of those rare products that live up to the hype. Sonicare brushes vibrate at high speed to break up as much as 20 times the plaque as manual brushing, leaving your teeth feeling fresh every time. The DiamondClean's battery can last for over a week of twice-daily brushing, making it perfect for home use or travel. The included carrying case has a retractable USB charging cable as well as space for an extra brush head.
There's also a charging glass for home use and Costco has the Sonicare DiamondClean in a two-pack of toothbrushes, glasses, and carrying cases on sale for $180, more than 35% off the regular price of $280. Costco also has $15 Black Friday deals on selected Sonicare brush heads, including the 8-pack of DiamondCare soft-bristled brushes that is priced at $49.99 until December 22.
Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware set is simmering down in price
One of the better kitchen gear deals among this year's Black Friday offerings from Costco is this 16-piece set of Caraway Clad Stainless Steel Cookware. Stainless steel's high-temperature performance and even heating make it equally suitable for quick searing of proteins or a gentle sauté, and the absence of a toxic coating makes it one of the safest materials for your kitchen. You can also transfer this cookware from the stove to a 550º oven, adding to its versatility. The downsides are that high-quality stainless steel cookware can be terribly expensive, and many foods will stick and complicate cleanup.
Caraway is known for its colorful cookware, bakeware, and storage containers; its five-ply clad stainless cookware set usually retails for $700 from Costco. Through December 22 the set is reduced by $300 (almost 43%) to $400, and grabbing one now will help you with holiday meal preparation. Included are 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1.75- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 4.5 qt saute pan with lid, a 6.5 qt dutch oven with lid, a countertop storage rack, and a wall-mounted lid holder. You can buy up to five sets at the Black Friday discount, so bring some holiday smiles to the new homeowners or recent college grads in your life. As a stocking stuffer, consider tossing in a few Steel Daddy scouring pads to make cleanup easier.