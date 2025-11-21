5 Awesome '80s Pickup Trucks You Can Find For Under $30K Today

Although it's best remembered by film fans as being Marty McFly's pickup truck in "Back to the Future," the Toyota Pickup — or Hilux elsewhere in the world — is a cool little package in its own right. In 2023, it was cited by Hagerty as being a rising star in the classic vehicle world, with values for the cleanest examples of the Pickup SR5 more than doubling since 2019. A rising number of owners are also under 40, according to Hagerty.

In addition to being a movie star, the Pickup also has a hard-earned reputation for durability. In particular, its 22R 2.4-liter engine is the pick of the bunch, although other powertrains were also offered. In the U.S., the truck was only sold between 1984 and 1988, but it was popular enough that finding a clean example under $30,000 today shouldn't be too difficult.

While some enthusiasts claim that the '80s Hilux/Pickup is overhyped, it isn't difficult to see why it's earned such a great reputation among off-roaders and buyers looking for workhorse trucks. In a now-famous test, "Top Gear" tried to destroy one by drowning it, crashing it, and subjecting it to all kinds of other abuse, but it steadfastly refused to die. Rust might have claimed plenty of American market examples in the four decades or so since it was new, but if you can find a relatively tidy example, it has as much potential as any to remain reliable long into the future.