5 Trucks With A Surprising Number Of Wheels

Pickup trucks come in all sizes, but most share a few common attributes. Most are designed to be capable of carrying heavy payloads and many are also capable towing vehicles — although naturally, some trucks have a higher maximum towing capacity than others. Most trucks also have a pair of wheels at the front and a pair at the rear, although in the case of dually trucks, there are two pairs of wheels at the rear lined up along a single axle.

However, in any automotive segment where there are set design conventions, there are bound to be some automakers that go against the grain. Over the decades, truck manufacturers have experimented with various unusual wheel layouts, some of which have been surprisingly successful. Rather than sport the four wheels and two axles of a conventional pickup, these trucks all feature unusual wheel layouts, with some aimed at budget-conscious buyers and others aimed at the wealthiest car collectors on the planet.