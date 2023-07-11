12 Of The Best New Vehicles That Will Survive An Apocalypse

While an apocalypse is highly unlikely to happen within any of our lifetimes, it's never completely out of the question. And if there's even a small chance of something truly disastrous happening, it's better to be safe than sorry, right? Well, if you're concerned about the impending doom of humanity and trying to plan ahead, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that there are plenty of apocalypse-ready vehicles on the market right now, no matter what kind of world-ending event we all end up trying to survive.

The bad news is that actually buying one will require a budget that's an order of magnitude higher than the average car buyer could reasonably spend, so you'd better get saving if you're going to get your order placed in time for the end of the world. Nonetheless, if you're looking for some inspiration as to what type of vehicle you'll have to spend your life savings on in order to survive, we've rounded up some of the most capable vehicles on the market right now that should have you covered, no matter whether there's a zombie outbreak or a catastrophic nuclear explosion.