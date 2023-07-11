12 Of The Best New Vehicles That Will Survive An Apocalypse
While an apocalypse is highly unlikely to happen within any of our lifetimes, it's never completely out of the question. And if there's even a small chance of something truly disastrous happening, it's better to be safe than sorry, right? Well, if you're concerned about the impending doom of humanity and trying to plan ahead, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that there are plenty of apocalypse-ready vehicles on the market right now, no matter what kind of world-ending event we all end up trying to survive.
The bad news is that actually buying one will require a budget that's an order of magnitude higher than the average car buyer could reasonably spend, so you'd better get saving if you're going to get your order placed in time for the end of the world. Nonetheless, if you're looking for some inspiration as to what type of vehicle you'll have to spend your life savings on in order to survive, we've rounded up some of the most capable vehicles on the market right now that should have you covered, no matter whether there's a zombie outbreak or a catastrophic nuclear explosion.
Rezvani Tank Military Edition
As a civilian, you're unlikely to be able to get your hands on an actual military tank in time for the apocalypse, but you could buy the next best thing: the Rezvani Tank Military Edition. The heavily armored SUV from Rezvani Motors features things like a thermal night vision system, gas masks, and a strobe lighting system for fending off attackers. In base-spec form, it's powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, but for maximum escape capability, the optional 6.2L V8 is probably the better option. It's capable of churning out up to 1,000 horsepower, making the Tank a surprisingly rapid truck despite the weight of all the armor plating.
And there is plenty of armor, too: Rezvani claims the car can withstand attacks from assault rifles and explosives, and will even protect against electromagnetic pulses of the kind that might be emitted after a nuclear disaster. Like all the vehicles here, to be truly ready by the time the apocalypse arrives, you'll need deep pockets: the Tank Military Edition starts at $259,000, but adding the upgraded V8 and optional extras will push that figure considerably higher.
Sherp N 1200
One of the biggest advantages in the event of an apocalypse will be the ability to travel over any kind of terrain – after all, if you can reach places most other people can't, it'll be a lot easier to stay out of harm's way. Few vehicles offer more all-terrain capability than the Sherp, a vehicle that was originally designed for use in the oil, gas, and mining industries. It's capable of operating in the most extreme terrain, including marshland, swamps, or forests, and it's designed to float, so it can cross stretches of water too.
Extreme terrain often brings with it extreme conditions, and so the Sherp has been designed to function in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 113°F. It can climb objects up to 3 feet high, with nearly 2 feet of ground clearance. It might not be bulletproof or particularly fast, but if you need to leave society and escape to the remotest wilderness in a pinch, it's about the most reliable way to get there.
Dartz Prombron Black Stallion
Latvian carmaker Dartz has a history of creating outlandish SUVs, and if you're looking to ride out the apocalypse in cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking style, then the Prombron Black Stallion is the car for you. The latest in a line of custom-built Prombron SUVs, the Black Stallion takes either a Hummer H2 chassis or a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and adds a boxy armored exterior and an interior fit for the most discerning of dictators, with five different types of leather used for the upholstery, including stingray leather and Mississippi alligator leather.
There are skull motifs dotted around the car, something which Dartz says is a "military-born tradition," and various upgrades including gemstone accents are available depending on your preferences (and budget). Curiously, Dartz doesn't say much about the specifics of the armor plating or even what engine is hiding underneath that formidable-looking exterior, but it's safe to assume that, with enough cash in hand, you could get both of those things customized to your taste. As for the price, the old adage of "if you have to ask, you can't afford it" applies – if you can afford it though, few other SUVs offer quite such an over-the-top combination of lavish materials and warzone-ready protection.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class by Inkas
The S-Class has remained the benchmark in its segment for luxury, refinement, and tech for decades now, but in stock form, it's not going to cut it in an apocalypse. Luckily, the security specialists at Inkas make an armored version of the current-generation S580 sedan, with enough protection to resist assault rifle attacks or hand grenades in the event of a societal breakdown. It's deliberately designed to be as discreet as possible, and at a glance, it looks identical to a regular S-Class, handy if you're trying to blend in with other survivors making the trek to safety. But, almost every aspect of the car has been upgraded in some way, right down to the brakes and wheels.
A 4.0L V8 engine making 496 horsepower should provide more than enough poke to make a hasty exit if needed, and an auto-adjusting suspension should keep the ride smooth even if the road gets rough. Inside, the car is exactly as you'd expect an S-Class to be – in fact, you'd have no idea you weren't in a regular executive sedan. If needed, an extensive list of optional extras is available, including a built-in oxygen supply, strobe lights to blind potential attackers, and a thermal night vision camera for stealthy navigation in the dark. Pricing varies depending on the exact spec you pick, but the full armored conversion with all extras ticked can reportedly cost more than $500,000, and that's excluding the price of the S-Class donor vehicle.
Iveco Daily Arctic Trucks
The apocalypse could arrive in many forms, but one of the more plausible scenarios given the current global unrest is that nuclear war breaks out and the resulting debris that's propelled into the atmosphere from explosions causes a nuclear winter. In that case, you'll need a vehicle suitable for traversing cold, icy conditions, like the Iveco Daily by Arctic Trucks. The extra-large tires are designed to help it traverse through deep snow with ease, and the storage compartment at the rear will be invaluable for carrying supplies of food, medical equipment, and fuel.
These trucks are primarily built for commercial expeditions, and so they're designed to run in extremely low temperatures while keeping the crew inside protected from the elements. Extra features like a winch should come in handy if the truck does happen to get stuck, or more likely if you come across any other survivors who need rescuing while on your travels.
Unicat Terracross TC78 Family Suite
It's all well and good having a vehicle that can reach the most remote corners of the globe, but if you've got a family to think about, you'll want to make sure they can all come along for the ride. This is where an expedition truck like the Unicat Terracross comes in: it's essentially an all-terrain RV, complete with all the amenities you'll need to make life comfortable while taking refuge in the wilderness. It's available in various sizes, with the largest of those being the TC78 Family Suite, which can fit up to six people.
There's one double bed at the rear of the truck and three bunk beds, along with a bathroom containing a toilet, shower, and basin. An electric hob, oven, microwave, fridge, and freezer are all fitted, so if food and supplies are in short supply, you'll be able to stock up. Like most of the vehicles here, prices vary depending on spec and size, but a high-spec 6x6 expedition vehicle is currently on sale second-hand through Unicat for €1.08 million (roughly $1.18 million), so expect to pay even more for a new one.
Mercedes-Benz Unimog
Not every apocalypse situation will require an entire home on wheels – if you just want a vehicle that's ultra-tough, ultra-capable, and ultra-versatile, it's hard to go wrong with a Mercedes-Benz Unimog. It can be configured in a variety of ways from new, with one of those being as an all-terrain pickup with a large cargo bed for hauling supplies, goods, or even people if need be. Unimogs have been used in all manner of remote and dangerous areas over the decades, both in military and civilian capacities.
No matter what configuration you pick, all Unimogs boast the ability to ford water up to depths of four feet, and to climb gradients of up to 100%. They won't get anywhere fast – top speed is limited to 55 mph – but they'll get there reliably, no matter what terrain or obstacles you might encounter. Unfortunately for Americans, Unimogs are incredibly rare in the U.S., with only around 200 examples imported between 2002 and 2007. To buy one, you'll need to head across the border to Mexico, where they're still sold new and can be configured in either pickup or camper guise.
BMW X5 Protection VR6
Driving a huge all-terrain truck or military-style SUV might be useful in an apocalypse, but it'll also attract unwanted attention. Even the Mercedes S-Class above will still mark you out as someone with a lot of money, and so to avoid those issues it's best to stick with a more everyday car. The BMW X5 is one of the best-selling luxury vehicles in the U.S., with over 82,000 examples sold in 2022 alone. It'll blend in very well with everyone else on the road, yet with BMW's Protection VR6 pack, you'll be safer than any of them.
The VR6 grants protection against gunfire from the likes of an AK-47, attacks with TNT or hand grenades, and shock waves from explosions. A 4.4L V8 making 530 horsepower is on hand for escaping attacks, while specially modified M suspension ensures there's no body roll from the extra weight gain. The car is built to look virtually identical to a regular X5, so there's no way of anyone else knowing you're driving an armored vehicle – in a situation where appearing to have lots of resources might make you a target, that's a definite bonus.
Knight XV
If the Rezvani Tank has too many gadgets and the Dartz Prombron seems overly lavish, then Canadian automaker Conquest Vehicles' Knight XV might be the best option for an armored luxury SUV. Inside, it's a little more restrained than either of the former two, with reclining rear seats that aim to mimic a first-class aircraft cabin. All the usual executive car hallmarks are present: there's an optional built-in TV, the seats are controllable via an iPad, and nearly every surface is coated in plush leather.
It might be typical luxury car fare on the inside, but its exterior is anything but. The XV looks like something that rolled straight out of a warzone, with prominent armor plating and chunky tires designed to run flat even if they're hit with gunfire. The automaker's CEO claims that everyone from NBA players to Middle Eastern sheiks are among the customers for the truck, so if you want to get your hands on one, you might have to get on a waiting list first.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Armored
The Toyota Land Cruiser has a hard-earned reputation as being one of the most reliable SUVs of all time, and in particular, the 70 Series is considered among the best of the best. Production of the 70 Series continues alongside the latest-generation Land Cruiser in certain markets like Australia, where it's been sold continuously since 1984. Unfortunately, the 70 Series was never sold commercially in the U.S., although Michigan-based The Armored Group offers a bespoke conversion to turn the iconic SUV into a toughened cash-carrying vehicle.
Taking the tried-and-tested mechanicals of the Land Cruiser and adding a sizeable, protected cargo cell seems like a winning combination for any doomsday scenario – after all, the Land Cruiser is used all over the world for inhospitable terrain, but it's just as comfortable doing daily driver duty. Of course, when daily driving in an apocalypse, having an extra layer of ballistic protection so that neither you nor your belongings end up being blown to smithereens could prove to quite literally be a lifesaver.
Inkas Riot Control Vehicle
It might not be quite as handy in a climate-based catastrophe, but if war breaks out or there's a virus that turns hordes of people into zombies à la "The Walking Dead," having a vehicle that can clear people out of the way might come in very useful. The Inkas Riot Control Vehicle is a great option here: it's built with a large ram on the front to shove people aside, or vehicles if necessary, thanks to the 1,000 lb-ft of torque on offer from the Cummins diesel engine. High-pressure water jets can be used to disperse attackers, while the armor plating will withstand both gunfire and debris from explosions.
There is a caveat: as it stands, Inkas will only accept orders for the vehicle from law enforcement or vetted commercial operators, and civilians can't buy one. So, you have two options: set up a private security firm and buy one through your company, or wait for Inkas to relax its purchasing rules in the event of an impending apocalypse. Since security equipment is undoubtedly going to be in high demand in the event of a catastrophe, it's the former option that might prove the smarter investment... that is, if you can convince Inkas that you're trustworthy enough to buy one in the first place.
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
One of the best ways to ensure your survival in an apocalypse is to make sure you're useful to other survivors. It's highly likely that the roads will be blocked, so transporting goods will become an increasingly difficult task. However, having a tough truck like the Mercedes-Benz Zetros should mean you have no trouble getting from A to B, thus keeping you in high demand. The Zetros is built for mining and remote construction work, which makes it a great choice for all-terrain cargo hauling.
It can withstand extreme operating temperatures, so no matter whether it's a climate change disaster or a nuclear winter, you'll still be able to keep driving. The great part about trucks like this is that they're designed to be easy to fix too – probably a lot easier than any of the specialist armored SUVs or riot vehicles above. They'll take thousands of miles of punishment without complaint, which is about as good as you could ask of any workhorse truck. After all, even in the apocalypse, we'll probably all still have to find a way to earn a living, as sobering a thought as that might be.