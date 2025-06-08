Why Volkswagen Does Not Offer A Pickup Truck In The US
Take one look at American roads these days and you'll see that nearly every major car brand has a pickup truck in their lineup. But if you're paying attention, you might realize one familiar name, Volkswagen, is missing from the mix. You see the German automaker's cars and SUVs all over the place, but when it comes to trucks? Nothing.
Volkswagen says its U.S. focus is on the current lineup that includes cars and SUVs, and pickup trucks just don't align with that strategy. But VW has also cited the "chicken tax," a 25% tariff on imported light trucks that dates back to 1963, as a reason for keeping pickups out of the states. That extra cost would undoubtedly make any VW pickup, like the Amarok, which is similar to the Ford Ranger, a tough sell for American buyers. But there may be signs that a change is on the way.
In an April 2025 interview with Car and Driver, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner said that a new VW unibody truck is being considered for the American market. While the production logistics of such a pickup are still being discussed, the chances of it actually making it to America are currently unknown. Volkswagen has also announced (via Wall Street Journal) the rollout of the Scout, an electric truck, which will be available in the U.S. in 2027.
Volkswagen has previously offered pickup trucks in the U.S.
Although Volkswagen isn't widely known for its pickup trucks, especially in the United States, that wasn't always the case. The automaker sold double-cab models in the 1950s and 1960s, which were basically just VW buses cut down behind the front seats. But the trucks were never quite as iconic as the bus or the Beetle and were typically sold as commercial vehicles.
In 1979, Volkswagen's Rabbit Pickup was both built and sold in America, thus avoiding the 25% chicken tax imposed on imported light trucks. This diesel truck shared the same name as the hatchback made by the company and also had a gasoline option during a time when diesel was popular with American drivers. Production of the Rabbit Pickup stopped five years later, in 1984.
Those trucks paved the way for the Volkswagen Tarok concept truck, one of the best looking trucks VW ever designed, and intended for use in South America. The all-wheel drive Tarok will have twice the payload capacity as the Rabbit Pickup and will also be 1,200 pounds heavier as well.