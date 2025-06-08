Why Volkswagen Does Not Offer A Pickup Truck In The US

Take one look at American roads these days and you'll see that nearly every major car brand has a pickup truck in their lineup. But if you're paying attention, you might realize one familiar name, Volkswagen, is missing from the mix. You see the German automaker's cars and SUVs all over the place, but when it comes to trucks? Nothing.

Volkswagen says its U.S. focus is on the current lineup that includes cars and SUVs, and pickup trucks just don't align with that strategy. But VW has also cited the "chicken tax," a 25% tariff on imported light trucks that dates back to 1963, as a reason for keeping pickups out of the states. That extra cost would undoubtedly make any VW pickup, like the Amarok, which is similar to the Ford Ranger, a tough sell for American buyers. But there may be signs that a change is on the way.

In an April 2025 interview with Car and Driver, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner said that a new VW unibody truck is being considered for the American market. While the production logistics of such a pickup are still being discussed, the chances of it actually making it to America are currently unknown. Volkswagen has also announced (via Wall Street Journal) the rollout of the Scout, an electric truck, which will be available in the U.S. in 2027.

