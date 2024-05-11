Beetle Vs. Bus: Which Volkswagen Is More Iconic?

As to which vehicle has had the better arts career, it's hard to say. Culturally speaking, the VW Beetle seems made for movies and has taken part in many, including "Happy Gilmore", "Footloose," and "The Shining." The model was also the star of "The Love Bug" in 1968, which introduced the world to Herbie, the sentient VW Beetle that drove itself and went on adventures to places like Monte Carlo ("Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo"). There have been several films, as well as television shows, all about that one little car.

The VW Bus does not have its own film franchise, but it certainly made the rounds on the big screen, with a prominent appearance in "Little Miss Sunshine" and a brief spotlight in "Back to the Future." There was also a VW bus character in Disney's car series named Fillmore, decorated in pastel floral patterns like something straight out of the '60s.

To make the iconic case for the VW Bus, however, one also needs to consider its role in the music scene. During this era, countless bands used the Bus to travel to gigs, and it was featured on some prominent album covers from artists like Bob Dylan. Grateful Dead fans would often drive in them while following the band on tour, and they were ubiquitous with Woodstock in the summer of 1969.