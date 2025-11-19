5 Of The Best Used Touring Motorcycles Under $10,000 (According To Bikers)

Touring bikes — these massive machines are known for being great for comfortable long rides out in the hilly country or along a beach, with the sun in the background. However, these bikes also have a reputation as among the most expensive to acquire new. Let's take Harley-Davidson, for example. The company's 2025 Grand American Touring family, which is essentially its touring line, has the highest price tag of all its motorcycle families. The cheapest tourer here is the Road King Special, which starts at $24,999 — a price tag that's sure to make your stomach grumble if you're on a budget.

While you might assume the inflated price tag is no surprise for Harley-Davidson, a brand that is known to be expensive, a gander out there will show you that some of the best tourers, especially the long-haul luxury ones, like the Honda Gold Wing and the BMW K 1600 GTL, and the classic V-twins, such as the Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited, all have a price tag that leans more towards $25,000 if not beyond it. Luckily, buying some of these tourers second-hand can help you save a considerable amount of money compared to buying them new.

Buying a used motorcycle, especially a touring bike, can be daunting. That's why we looked into what bikers worldwide agree are among the best second-hand touring bikes under $10,000. We took market conditions, parts availability, motorcycle reliability, and brand history into account when choosing these bikes, ensuring each model is available, reliable, and falls under a specific touring style, so you can find something that suits your taste.