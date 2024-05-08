The Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Suzuki Motorcycles In 2024

Given inflation and costs of living, riders in 2024 want bikes that don't use a lot of gas but still perform well. Anyone looking for such bikes will surely come across a few Suzuki motorcycles, ultimately ending up with the question, "Which Suzuki will get me the most miles for the least gallons?" Before getting into specific Suzuki motorcycles, it will help to know the kind of tech and techniques manufacturers use to make their bikes as fuel-efficient as possible.

The engine is key. Manufacturers, including Suzuki, use modern engines that make the most out of every drop of gas. The most fuel-efficient engines tend to be low-powered. How the bike is shaped, aerodynamically, and its weight can make a big difference, too. You also have intelligent fuel systems in these bikes that mix the fuel and air perfectly, adjusting to how fast you're going, how much weight the bike is carrying, and even the weather.

We looked at a combination of these when selecting fuel-efficient Suzukis. Besides the official fuel rates from Suzuki, we also checked with sites like Fuelly and owner's forums for more real-world figures for MPG. There's been talk of Suzuki working on hybrid bikes as late as 2020 — we have our fingers crossed, but until then, here are some of the most fuel-efficient Suzuki motorcycles that you can find in 2024.