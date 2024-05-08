The Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Suzuki Motorcycles In 2024
Given inflation and costs of living, riders in 2024 want bikes that don't use a lot of gas but still perform well. Anyone looking for such bikes will surely come across a few Suzuki motorcycles, ultimately ending up with the question, "Which Suzuki will get me the most miles for the least gallons?" Before getting into specific Suzuki motorcycles, it will help to know the kind of tech and techniques manufacturers use to make their bikes as fuel-efficient as possible.
The engine is key. Manufacturers, including Suzuki, use modern engines that make the most out of every drop of gas. The most fuel-efficient engines tend to be low-powered. How the bike is shaped, aerodynamically, and its weight can make a big difference, too. You also have intelligent fuel systems in these bikes that mix the fuel and air perfectly, adjusting to how fast you're going, how much weight the bike is carrying, and even the weather.
We looked at a combination of these when selecting fuel-efficient Suzukis. Besides the official fuel rates from Suzuki, we also checked with sites like Fuelly and owner's forums for more real-world figures for MPG. There's been talk of Suzuki working on hybrid bikes as late as 2020 — we have our fingers crossed, but until then, here are some of the most fuel-efficient Suzuki motorcycles that you can find in 2024.
Suzuki V-Strom 650
The V-Strom 650 might be an obvious entry for this list. In fact, the V-Strom also appeared in our list of most fuel-efficient motorcycles of 2023. But that's just how good it does when it comes to fuel mileage. Equipped with a 645cc V-twin engine, it has a fantastic fuel efficiency rate of roughly 54 MPG. While powerful at 70 horsepower and 46 pound-feet of torque, it's engineered to maximize fuel economy across a wide rev range thanks to Suzuki's Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) fuel injection system. The V-Strom 650 has an impressive range, too, with a gasoline tank size of over 5 gallons — that's more than 250 miles on a full tank. Its beak-style front end, inspired by Suzuki's DR-BIG and desert racing bikes, defines its look, but there's also a case to be made about its aerodynamic profile adding to its efficiency.
The 2023 version is available in three variants: The base 650A, the 650XT, and the 650XT Adventure. The base model of the V-Strom 650 is priced at $9,199, which is excellent value for most riders. It also comes with tech like Advanced Traction Control System, ABS, and Low-RPM Assist, which help regulate throttle response and prevent stalling. That being said, potential buyers should really weigh the price and feature differences between the base model and the XT Adventure variant, which is somewhat more expensive but does have some extras like integrated storage and increased protection equipment.
Suzuki SV650S
The SV650 features the same 645cc V-twin engine that's used in the V-Strom, but with different tuning, given the 75 HP of the SV650S compared to the V-Strom's 70. But what makes this engine special is its perfect primary balance, which reduces stress and helps to its durability — even making it one of the most reliable motorcycles to come out of Asia. Since it's the same-ish engine, fuel efficiency is also similar. Fuelly, a community-sourced fuel efficiency tracker puts the SV650S's average fuel consumption above 50 MPG. Like in the V-Strom, newer models use SDTV, which maximizes combustion and efficiency. This, combined with its low weight of 437 lbs and optimized aerodynamics, also contributes to great fuel economy.
The SV650 is priced affordably, sometimes under $8,000 for new models. From a design standpoint, the SV650 has a circular, multi-reflector headlight and a small, contoured fuel tank. Modern models include a multifunction digital LCD instrument panel. Despite the great fuel economy, the SV650 has had its fair share of problems. According to our reporting, early models, in particular, suffered from cooling system issues and charging system failures caused by a malfunctioning regulator-rectifier.
Suzuki GSX250R ABS
The GSX250R ABS is one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles for new riders since this bike is still built with accessibility and ease of use in mind, all of which are important for beginners. This includes things like a compact fuel tank and a 31.1 in. seat height, which allows riders to easily reach the ground, decent handling, and low weight. But if you're a new rider, you are probably looking for great fuel mileage as well, and the GSX has you covered. At $5,099, the GSX250R also provides an affordable entry point into the sport bike category.
The GSX250R ABS is powered by a 248cc parallel-twin engine that has been fine-tuned to maximize low- to mid-range torque, making it very manageable and suited for a variety of riding conditions. Besides the relatively low-powered engine, one of the biggest things that contribute to fuel efficiency is the bike's intelligent fuel injection (EFI) systems and tuning, delivering an excellent average of 73.6 miles per gallon. Some estimates on Fuelly even put the number for fuel efficiency closer to 76 MPG. Since the bike's fuel tank carries 4 gallons, the GXS's range easily reaches over 250 miles. The GSX250R ABS weighs just 399 lbs, making it quite light for its class, which also contributes significantly to its fuel efficiency.
Suzuki Burgman 200
When talking about fuel-efficient Suzukis, we'll be remiss for not mentioning some of the company's scooters. The Burgman 200, known for its small 200cc engine, is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled model with a fuel economy of approximately 70 miles per gallon, making it an extremely fuel-efficient option for both daily commuters and leisure riders. The Burgman 200 is designed with mid-range power in mind and features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that eliminates the need for manual gear change. This design not only adds to a smooth ride but also helps to maintain an appropriate engine speed, which improves fuel efficiency. The Burgman's gasoline tank holds 2.8 gallons, so those looking for a fuel-efficient Suzuki for lengthy trips will be happy to know that it has a range close to 200 miles.
The Burgman 200's weight of around 359 pounds is designed to balance stability and efficiency, ensuring that it is light enough for nimble movements and hefty enough for a grounded ride. Riding style also has a significant impact on fuel usage, and Suzuki has included an Eco Drive indicator to help riders maintain efficient driving habits. The Burgman 200 is reasonably priced at roughly $4,999, providing great value given its features and fuel mileage. It is worth mentioning a few small drawbacks, though, like the vibration experienced by some riders at idle, which is alleviated once in motion.
Suzuki DR200S
The DR200S is no longer listed on Suzuki's official site for the U.S., but if you can get your hands on a used DR200S, it will still be one of the most fuel-efficient Suzukis you can get in 2024. With a tiny 199cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, this model is great for both new riders and veterans looking for a simple yet capable ride with really generous miles per gallon.
The bike's design features a lightweight frame that contributes to its agile handling and a fuel economy of around 65 miles per gallon, according to Fuelly. This outstanding fuel efficiency is backed up by a 3.3-gallon fuel tank that provides a significant range — almost 220 miles. Some owners even claim the SE versions of the bike reach 100 MPG.
Interestingly, the DR200S uses a carburetor instead of EFI, like in most fuel-efficient bikes. While rather traditional, a carb helps to make the bike's system simple and cost-effective. The DR200S also has a five-speed transmission and a chain drive for improved power delivery and efficiency across a variety of terrains. The motorcycle's lightweight design, weighing only 278 pounds, improves its fuel efficiency as well. On the practical side, the DR200S comes with simple but adequate instruments and features to offer a comfortable and safe riding experience. It has telescopic front forks and a rear shock absorber with adjustable preload, providing 8.1 inches of wheel travel at both ends, which is enough for moderate off-road conditions.