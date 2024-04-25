What Are Hybrid Motorcycles, And How Do They Work?

The world is heading into the advent of the hybrid motorcycle. Traditional motorbikes have been around for some time, and are already fuel-efficient machines perfect for daily commutes and convenient travel. On average, and depending on the make and model, motorcycles have been reported to get up to 50 miles per gallon of fuel compared to a sedan's 25 to 30 miles per gallon. However, there's always room for improvement in efficiency. Following Kawasaki making headlines with its Ninja 7 Hybrid sport bike, other major motorcycle brands are looking into developing their own hybrid motorcycles.

Hybrid motorcycles, like hybrid cars, have an internal combustion engine supplemented by an electric motor, which results in fewer emissions and more efficient gas mileage. The hybrid system allows the motorcycle to switch between gas and electric power seamlessly, using one or the other when conditions demand it. Unlike a fully electric motorcycle, like Kawasaki's Ninja e-1, a hybrid motorcycle is capable of power and speed closer to that of a fully gas-powered bike.