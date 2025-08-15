Harley-Davidson Vs Indian: How Do The Legendary Motorcycle Brands Compare?
When discussing American-made motorcycles, it's nearly impossible to overlook Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, two manufacturers that have significantly influenced the current American motorcycle landscape. Both companies are over a hundred years old, with some significant achievements under their belts that have more than cemented their place among the greatest automakers in American history.
Both have been involved in the First and Second World Wars as motorcycle suppliers, as well as creating some of the most iconic and timeless bikes of the last century. Being at the top of the proverbial motorcycle food chain, especially during the first half of the 20th century, it's only right that motorcycle enthusiasts pit them against each other, with the main question being, how do they compare?
To answer this question, let's take a path based solely on cold facts. Harley-Davidson comes out on top when considering that it makes more sales at the end of each year, and has been making motorcycles non-stop since its establishment in the early 1900s. However, Indian also has a few things going for it, for example, some of its recent bikes are already shaping up to take on some of the best Harley is putting out.
Indian Motorcycle is older than Harley-Davidson
Both Indian and Harley-Davidson are old motorcycle companies that came into existence in the first decade of the 20th century. However, between the two, the Indian Motorcycle came first, with American inventor George M. Hendee starting a bicycle production company called the Hendee Manufacturing Company in 1897. Four years later, he partnered with engineer Oscar Hedstrom to open the company's first factory in Springfield, Massachusetts, officially beginning fifty years of motorcycle manufacturing. The automaker's first bike, the diamond-framed Indian Single, would be sold in 1902.
On the other hand, Harley-Davidson began humbly in a shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just two years after Indian started its manufacturing in Springfield. Unlike Indian, however, it had more hands on deck, with brothers Walter Davidson, Arthur Davidson, and William Davidson, and their friend, William Harley, taking the wheel. The idea of venturing into motorcycle manufacturing took root in young William Harley and Arthur Davidson, who grew up together and worked as drafters in their early years. The two wanted to create something unique they could call their own, and it's that dream, along with their passion and drive, that would eventually develop into the legendary motorcycle company, with its first motorcycle being the Harley-Davidson Model 1, completed in 1905.
A 50-plus year hiatus
While both motorcycle makers would dominate the first half of the 20th century, Indian would eventually halt all production in 1953. The company would end up being bought by several entities in the next 50 years, with Polaris Industries eventually taking over in 2011. Under Polaris, Indian is seemingly making strides to reclaim its glory days, with motorcycles such as the Indian Scout, Challenger, and Chief taking center stage in the company's modern lineup. However, its growth appears slow compared to Harley-Davidson, which sold 162,771 motorcycles in 2023 (151,229 in 2024). Meanwhile, Indian sold about 30,000 motorcycles in 2023.
You might argue that Indian's time out of the game has severely impacted how its products are seen today, and you would be right. In the 50-plus years it was in hibernation, Harley-Davidson produced several legendary bikes, like the comfortable yet surprisingly robust Softail, which has more than revolutionized the experience of taking long rides. Today, the manufacturer offers a wide variety of motorcycles, categorized into distinct families, including Cruiser, Grand American Touring, Sport, Electric, Adventure Touring, and Trike. Indian's categories include Standard, Cruiser, Bagger, Elite, and Touring motorcycles.
Regarding pricing, Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle is the Nightster Sportster, starting at $9,999 (plus $730 destination), while some of its priciest models are the CVO versions of the Road Glide and Street Glide, with an MSRP of $45,999 (plus $875 destination). On the other hand, Indian's cheapest bike is the 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber, which starts at $9,999 (before destination charge). At the same time, its most expensive entry is the Pursuit Elite, priced at $44,999 (before destination charge). As you can see, both manufacturers have nearly identical selling prices.