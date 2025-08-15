Harley-Davidson Vs Indian: How Do The Legendary Motorcycle Brands Compare?

When discussing American-made motorcycles, it's nearly impossible to overlook Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, two manufacturers that have significantly influenced the current American motorcycle landscape. Both companies are over a hundred years old, with some significant achievements under their belts that have more than cemented their place among the greatest automakers in American history.

Both have been involved in the First and Second World Wars as motorcycle suppliers, as well as creating some of the most iconic and timeless bikes of the last century. Being at the top of the proverbial motorcycle food chain, especially during the first half of the 20th century, it's only right that motorcycle enthusiasts pit them against each other, with the main question being, how do they compare?

To answer this question, let's take a path based solely on cold facts. Harley-Davidson comes out on top when considering that it makes more sales at the end of each year, and has been making motorcycles non-stop since its establishment in the early 1900s. However, Indian also has a few things going for it, for example, some of its recent bikes are already shaping up to take on some of the best Harley is putting out.