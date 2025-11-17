5 Of The Coolest SUVs From The '80s

Like any decade, the '80s had its fair share of car fads that now seem very dated — think "Turbo" decals, pop-up headlights, and wedge-shaped designs — but it also produced plenty of timeless classics. In particular, the '80s were a good decade for SUVs, with several now-iconic nameplates either debuting or becoming famous over that time. The Europeans, the Japanese, and, of course, the Americans all made plenty of cool SUVs, and so condensing the list down to a top five inevitably means that lots of great cars don't make the cut.

Nonetheless, we've picked five of our personal favorites from the decade, each of which helped to push the segment forward in some way, as well as being simply cool from a collector's perspective. Some set new standards for durability, others pioneered the luxury SUV segment, and a few proved their worth as rugged military vehicles. All remain in demand among classic car enthusiasts today, although you'll probably have to shell out quite a lot of cash for the cleanest examples.