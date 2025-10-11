13 Car Fads We Miss From The 1980s

The '80s. A time of big hair, bigger shoulder pads, and the absolute boldest cars to ever hit the pavement. It was a golden era for car culture, where automotive designers weren't afraid to take risks. The result? Every car ended up part fashion statement, part sci-fi prop, and all unapologetic attitude.

Now, were all these trends genius-level innovations? Heck no. Some were truly ahead of their time. Others? Well, let's just say they were gloriously, wonderfully questionable. But even the quirkiest ideas had a charm you just couldn't deny. Designers were basically throwing everything at the wall to see what would stick, and you know what? A lot of it was just plain awesome.

So where did all this radness go? A few fads were retired by the fun police (you know, for safety), some just fell out of fashion, and others were simply out-tech'd by the next big thing. But stroll through any car show today, and you'll see them. Those flashes of '80s genius, still looking cool and turning heads after all these years. Let's go through the things we miss most about '80s car culture.