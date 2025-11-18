5 More Motorcycles With Notoriously High Maintenance Costs

When the first part of this list was released, it surprised many how quickly certain motorcycles could deplete a maintenance budget. And honestly, that reaction made sense. Most riders will fall in love with a machine just because of how it looks, sounds, or the way it pulls when you open the throttle. What often gets overlooked is the long road that comes after the first few thousand miles, with the part where service schedules, labor hours, valve checks, and specialty parts begin to shape the true cost of ownership. That's exactly why this follow-up exists.

The motorcycles in this batch aren't bad machines — Far from it. Most of them are engineering showcases that deliver the kind of performance and personality that riders obsess over. But that same engineering comes with strings attached. Larger displacements push fluids and components harder. High-revving engines demand tighter tolerances. While complex electronics need specialized tools just to diagnose them. Depending on the brand, even "routine" services can drift into premium territory long before you get near a major interval.

To keep things grounded, the cost figures here were obtained directly from riders who shared their actual bills in online owner forums, along with comparisons from the brands' recommended service schedules. That way, you're seeing numbers from the people who actually paid them, not just estimates pulled from brochures. So here's the next set of bikes that fans love, but will ask a lot from your budget than you might expect.