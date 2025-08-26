5 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Models To Buy Used
When you're in the market for a used motorcycle, there are several options you have to consider before you make your purchase, especially when you're bombarded with searches and overwhelming details on what to focus on when you're trying to figure out what motorcycle is going to work well for you. If you know you want to buy a used Harley-Davidson, as it is among the top motorcycle brands, some notable choices stick out as some of the best options you can consider currently on the market. However, there are a lot of questions you want to answer about yourself and your budget before you buy a used motorcycle.
We've combed through the market to find the best used Harley-Davidson motorcycles you can consider purchasing. These options were selected based on a handful of factors, namely the flexibility on how you can ride it, comfort, price, and replacement part accessibility. The most significant factor in our list is the overall quality of each motorcycle, but affordability also matters. We'll go into more detail on the sources we used to determine the ranking of these motorcycles at the end, and why these bikes ranked the way they did.
5. 2018 Road Glide
The 2018 Road Glide from Harley-Davidson is a touring motorcycle, ideal for those who enjoy long-distance trips. It has a notable snout at the front for its large twin LED headlights, designed to light up the darkest highways while you're traveling. As a touring bike it's also a larger bike, making it heavier than other motorcycles. Because the 2018 Road Glide was made for longer distances, the seat was made to provide additional comfort to drivers who remain on the road. You can expect to use it during short trips throughout your city, or to take it on a highway, where it truly shines. The 2018 Road Glide is a larger motorcycle, and that's an essential factor to consider, as many wonder if bigger motorcycles are more difficult to ride.
However, what keeps the 2018 Road Glide lower on this list is the general pricing range it costs to pick one up. The price range to acquire this vehicle scales from $15,000 to $19,000, making it one of the more expensive used motorcycles to purchase, despite being manufactured in 2018. The price you'll pay will vary depending on the bike's condition. Should you buy a 2018 Road Glide, though, any parts that you have to replace or repair won't be challenging to track down, which makes it an excellent vehicle to grab as a used option rather than getting one brand new.
4. 2016 Fat Boy S
When it comes to picking up a Harley-Davidson with an iconic and rough look, it's challenging to overcome the appearance of a 2016 Fat Boy S, also known as the Fat Boy Lo (FLSTB). This vehicle is designed with a lower seat, closer to the engine, for riders with shorter legs, and its handlebars are at a wider angle compared to other Fat Boy models. Because the seat is closer to the engine, riders have detailed that this causes them to feel the bumps in the road, despite Harley-Davidson using the same suspension in other Fat Boy motorcycles. You'll want to test ride this vehicle several times before taking it out on longer trips, as this could be a deal breaker.
The used market offers the 2016 Fat Boy S between $8,900 and $13,500. It's not a very expensive motorcycle, but it could be costly for anyone new to the hobby. The Fat Boy S is also lower on this list because of its rigid frame, which makes it difficult to sometimes turn on tighter curves compared to other Harley-Davidson models. Still, picking up replacement parts for a Fat Boy S won't be challenging, as this Harley-Davidson continues to manufacture updated models of it, and is one of the manufacturer's best-selling products. There's plenty of history surrounding how the Harley-Davidson's famous Fat Boy motorcycle came to be.
3. 2018 Iron 883
When you're keen to grab a used motorcycle as an entry way to get into the hobby, the 2018 Iron 883 Harley-Davidson is a minimalistic option for those who want to test out how well they can handle a standard bike. It doesn't come with any additional modes or screens attached to it, which leaves it open to customization for anyone who wants to try adding to it. The same goes for the V-twin engine, which is used on several other Harley-Davidson models. If a part needs to be replaced or swapped out, finding a replacement won't ever be a problem throughout the time you use your 2018 Iron 883.
As a used motorcycle, it's one of the cheaper options available, ranging from $6,900 to $9,000, depending on the seller and the quality of the vehicle. However, riders have said that the suspension is a difficult obstacle to overcome, meaning you may want to avoid using it for long-distance trips, unless you plan for modifications. The Iron 883 is one of the best Harley-Davidson models for everyday use, though. As a lower-priced model, it's a good Harley-Davidson choice for those who are trying to practice riding a motorcycle. Although the price marks it as the cheapest Harley-Davidson to buy used featured on our list, due to not having too many features with plenty of room for customization, it is a middle choice as it's more suited for hobbyists who know what they want for add-ons.
2. 2017 Dyna Low Rider S
When it comes to finding a used motorcycle with a powerful engine, you can't go wrong with the 2017 Dyna Low Rider S, also known as the FXDLS. It's a standard Harley-Davidson ride with not too many over-the-top attachments, leaving plenty of room for customization based on what you value and how you use your motorcycle. However, this model was not made for touring and might not perform well with long-distance rides, especially on the stock suspension, which doesn't do well on longer rides. As a low rider, the seat design is made for short riders, leaving you plenty of room to adjust your leg placement and find a comfortable posture when you're riding. The handlebars are also at a lower angle, making it easy to find that placement.
Although the 2017 Dyna Low Rider S has had a lot of positives, it doesn't make the top slot as the best used Harley-Davidson. What holds it back is the overall price on the used market, which ranges from $12,999 to $15,000, making it a hefty choice for a used model. The ABS can also take a second to activate, which will vary for every motorcycle model, especially if you purchase a used motorcycle based on a vehicle's history. You can expect to head directly to Harley-Davidson if you need to swap out or replace any parts that go bad, as they are readily available.
1. 2016 Road King
If you're looking for a motorcycle with the signature Harley-Davidson look, comfort, and can be picked up at a reasonable price, the 2016 Road King takes the crown as the best option on the marketplace. It's a touring motorcycle designed for the rider to remain in a comfortable stance while riding for an extended period. The seat placement doesn't alter the chassis of the bike enough to make it rigid, allowing it to continue to function as a smooth-turning vehicle that someone can use in an urban environment, or continue using it on longer trips. There are a handful of desirable features that also come with the standard 2016 Road King, such as ABS braking and cruise control. The Road King is also one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made.
The flexibility you can have when driving the 2016 Road King makes it our top choice and the most recommended option. Plus, the price won't entirely break the bank when you go searching for one of these on the open market. Generally, these are available from between $9,300 and $12,000. They are not the cheapest used motorcycles on the market, but they're also not the most expensive. These are offered at an acceptable price range when it comes to grabbing a used bike that comes from Harley-Davidson. The same goes for tracking down any replacement parts you might have to deal with when handling a used motorcycle or additional accessories.
Methodology
The rankings of these motorcycles were chosen based on the used market price, how easy it is to obtain their replacement parts, seat and riding comfort, and the flexibility of riding them. Some motorcycles are better at handling the open road of a highway, while others were not made for long-distance drives, and you're better off keeping them in an urban environment, close to your home.
We consulted reviews from professional publications like Motorcyclenews, Cycle World, and Visordown, and used marketplaces like Autotrader and Cycle Trader for general prices. We also examined Harley-Davidson websites for pricing and availability regarding replacement parts.
When buying a used motorcycle, knowing it's possible to get replacement parts easily is a significant factor, along with its going price on the used market. The general price for the 2018 Road Glide was a substantial factor, as it was the most expensive on the list, and the same goes for the 2017 Dyna Low Rider S, which is much more costly than the 2016 Road King.