5 Motorcycles With The Most Horsepower In 2025
While it might seem like an average number for something with four wheels, an engine with 200 horsepower in a motorcycle is pretty staggering. Modern sport bikes are seriously light — with many liter bikes checking in under 500 pounds, and some are significantly lighter. So when you see a motorcycle spec sheet with any power number in the high 100s, you should know you're in for a fast ride. But the bikes on this list offer even more power.
Everything on our list of motorcycles with the most horsepower in 2025 crosses the 200-horsepower mark, and one bike boasts over 300 horsepower. That's a ton of power for a tiny package and much more power than average riders can handle. Bikes with this much power are certainly hot commodities, though. They're all expensive and they're all pretty much aimed at high-performance riders (no newbies here). So we've broken down the numbers like engine size and horsepower, but we've also included the cost — and in some cases it's much more than the average 200-horsepower family sedan.
Ducati Panigale V4
Stylish, Italian, and known for their high-performance models, Ducati makes some of the most expensive motorcycles on the market, and they're also some of the most powerful. Among those properly expensive bikes is the small lineup of Panigale models. Panigale is Ducati's performance nameplate, and it currently includes the V2 and the V4. The V2 is the smaller of the pair, with plenty of power for most riders. It uses an 890cc engine that produces 120 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque — and those are impressive numbers when you consider its weight: just 395 lbs, according to Ducati. We recently tested both the V2 and its big brother, the V4, on the track, and the V2 didn't disappoint. The V4, though, steps things up in a big way.
The latest version of the Panigale V4 (and the V4 S) uses a 1,103cc V4 engine that produces 209 hp and 89.5 lb-ft. Both bikes have the same power output, but the V4 S sheds a little weight — it's 412 lbs according to Ducati, while the standard V4 is 421 lbs. MSRP for the lighter V4 S is $35,190 (including $1,295 destination fee). It's not exactly breaking news that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has one of the most powerful motorcycles you can buy, or that they're expensive, but that doesn't make the Panigale V4 any less appealing. It's a weapon on the racetrack, and it will turn heads at just about any bike night you take it to.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
At the top of Honda's sportbike lineup is the CBR1000RR. It's one of their fastest bikes and one that's been around for years — bringing MotoGP technology to everyday riders since 2004. Despite its flagship status, however, American Honda doesn't list how much power the Fireblade produces. So, as with many other Honda motorcycles, we turn to the UK for power numbers. According to Honda UK, the 1,000cc four-cylinder engine produces 160 kW of power and 113 Nm of torque. That roughly translates to 214 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque — big numbers no matter what country you're in.
The Fireblade is another motorcycle that we've recently had in for testing at SlashGear, and it was properly impressive from a performance standpoint. It was a bit cramped in terms of riding position, but the four-cylinder engine is a favorite of ours, and the electronics were a high point too. At 445 lbs, it's slightly heavier than the Ducati V4 models listed earlier, but it's still light enough to be lightning fast. The Fireblade SP isn't cheap, but it's significantly less expensive than the V4 S — the Fireblade has an MSRP of $29,774 (including $775 destination fee). That price includes features like an Akrapovič exhaust, Öhlins suspension, a nine-level traction control system, wheelie control, and three unique riding modes.
Aprilia RSV4 Factory
While Aprilia isn't quite as ubiquitous a name in the motorcycle world, their bikes have the power and performance to keep up with even some of the fastest bikes from bigger names like Honda and Ducati — and the RSV4 proves that point. Powered by a 1,100cc V4 engine, the RSV4 produces 220 hp and 93.7 lb-ft of torque. According to Aprilia, the RSV4 Factory's engine is the most powerful street-legal engine you can buy — but Kawasaki's standard H2 with 239 hp might have something to say about that (we'll get to that bike next). The Aprilia's performance certainly isn't in question, though; it weighs just 449 lbs, and it comes with all sorts of equipment to properly manage the power. Traction control, wheelie control, adjustable power settings, engine brake settings, launch control, and even a setting to control your top speed on the racetrack (and in the pits) are all part of the package.
SlashGear's Michael Teo Van Runkle had some recent on-track experience with the RSV4 Factory and came away seriously impressed. The powerful engine, excellent stability, and relatively affordable price when stacked up against rivals like Ducati were all highlights. Pricing for the RSV4 is even more affordable than the CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade, with an MSRP from Aprilia of $26,499 (not including destination or VAT).
Lightning LS-218
Lightning is a small electric-motorcycle manufacturer that was founded by Richard Hatfield, who originally converted a Yamaha R1 to run on battery power. Wins at places like Laguna Seca and Pikes Peak proved the Lightning bikes were fast around the track, and a 200-mph run on the salt flats showed just how much was possible from electric bikes. Later, they developed the LS-218, a bike with plenty of performance pedigree of its own.
The standard LS-218 uses a 15 kWh battery pack, which is relatively small in the world of car-EV batteries, but according to Lightning, that's enough power to give it a range of 188 miles on a single charge. A larger optional battery pack makes the jump to 20 kWh and 255 miles of range, while the top-trim 28 kWh battery has a stated range of 335 miles. When your EV bike has more range than many EV cars, that's a big deal, but power output makes that range estimate the secondary bit of information. According to Lightning, the LS puts down 244 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. Weight is a scant 495 lbs, putting it right alongside most sporty liter bikes. Prices, however, are much higher. The LS-218 starts at $38,988, but the big battery pack will cost you an extra $15,000, for a total of $53,988 — and that's before adding any other options. It's one of the most powerful bikes on sale in 2025, but it doesn't come cheap.
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
No list of powerful or fast motorcycles is complete without the Ninja H2R. It's not street legal, but that's probably best when you consider just how much power it has. The H2R, like the other Ninja H2 bikes in Kawasaki's lineup, is powered by a supercharged 998cc four-cylinder engine. It's much more powerful than even the most robust sportbikes on the market thanks to that forced induction. The H2R makes 321.5 hp and 121.5 lb-ft — more than double the power of most 600cc sport bikes and 50 percent more power than the Fireblade listed here.
It's hard to believe that any rider could handle that much power without a constant spinning of the rear wheel, but that's where all the Kawi's rider aids come into play. Traction control, launch control, engine brake control, and a chassis orientation awareness system all help keep the rubber on the road for the H2R, as do hardware pieces like the big Brembo brakes and the slick tires. Technically, you can't get your hands on a new H2R in 2025 (the order period is closed, as it is with the regular street-legal H2s) but several lower-power variants of the H2 are available to get a bit of that supercharged magic — the insanely powerful Z H2 or touring-oriented H2 SX, if you prefer. The price for all the power that comes with the H2R, if you could buy one, is a staggering $59,915 (including $815 destination fee).