5 Motorcycles With The Most Horsepower In 2025

Stylish, Italian, and known for their high-performance models, Ducati makes some of the most expensive motorcycles on the market, and they're also some of the most powerful. Among those properly expensive bikes is the small lineup of Panigale models. Panigale is Ducati's performance nameplate, and it currently includes the V2 and the V4. The V2 is the smaller of the pair, with plenty of power for most riders. It uses an 890cc engine that produces 120 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque — and those are impressive numbers when you consider its weight: just 395 lbs, according to Ducati. We recently tested both the V2 and its big brother, the V4, on the track, and the V2 didn't disappoint. The V4, though, steps things up in a big way.

The latest version of the Panigale V4 (and the V4 S) uses a 1,103cc V4 engine that produces 209 hp and 89.5 lb-ft. Both bikes have the same power output, but the V4 S sheds a little weight — it's 412 lbs according to Ducati, while the standard V4 is 421 lbs. MSRP for the lighter V4 S is $35,190 (including $1,295 destination fee). It's not exactly breaking news that Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has one of the most powerful motorcycles you can buy, or that they're expensive, but that doesn't make the Panigale V4 any less appealing. It's a weapon on the racetrack, and it will turn heads at just about any bike night you take it to.