5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Tool Deals At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, much of the population is concerning itself with shoring up travel plans and finalizing dinner menus. There are, no doubt, just as many folks who are also feverishly plotting out their Black Friday game plan so that they can maximize the number of sales they'll be able to hit on the day. Of course, even if you aren't willing or able to make your way into Black Friday hustle and bustle on November 28, you can still indulge in Black Friday savings, as many retail outlets — Harbor Freight Tools included — have already gotten a jump on the holiday sales season.
That list also includes The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer now running Black Friday deals online and in store. You can get a look at the items currently included in the sale by visiting The Home Depot's online storefront, with the list including everything from home decor to major appliances and holiday decorations. It does, of course, also include a wide range of devices from some of the major power tool manufacturers in the market. Some of those deals are pretty darn impressive too, with the likes of DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Rigid and Makita offering Buy One, Get One deals that easily rank among the best of The Home Depot's Black Friday offerings.
Ryobi
We'll kick things off with Ryobi, as the brand counts The Home Depot as its exclusive brick and mortar retailer. Ryobi is actually offering Black Friday shoppers a free tool when they purchase items included as part of its Buy One, Get One offerings. At present, Ryobi has four different options available for its Black Friday deal, and none of them will cost you more than $149.
Those options include a One+ 18V battery set with a pair of 2Ah batteries and a charger for $99, and an 18V Leaf Blower kit with battery and charger at $149. They also include an 18V kit with a drill/driver, circular saw, battery, charger and soft carry case for $149, and an 18V battery set with two 4Ah batteries and a charger for $99.
Just FYI — you'll need to add the Get One item to your order prior to moving the Buy One set to your cart. You can do so by clicking on the Free Gift tab on the "Buy One" item's product page and choosing your freebie from the available options as they appear. That list may vary based on the Ryobi package you choose to pay for, but should include anything from a jigsaw and string trimmer, to wireless clamp speakers and a 1/2-inch impact wrench, with values ranging from just under $40 up to $99.
Rigid
Next up is another brand exclusive to The Home Depot, with Rigid also bringing some serious Black Friday heat to the home improvement chain this year. Rigid is offering fewer Black Friday deals than Ryobi, with the Emerson Electric owned company posting just a pair of options for consumers to take advantage of. Like Ryobi, however, Rigid is offering a free tool when you select either its Buy One, Get One options.
For the record, Rigid's Buy One options are pretty solid in their own right, and include an 18V battery pack with two Lithium-Ion batteries and a charger for $149 and a two tool 18V combo kit with a hammer drill, impact driver, two batteries, charger and carrying case for $249. As with the Ryobi deal, you'll need to add on the Get One option before heading to checkout, which you can do via the Free Gift tab on the product page.
Like the Ryobi deals, options for the Get One tool from Rigid vary depending on which sale item you're paying for. But if you're interested, you should know that they include some higher end items like an 18V cordless angle grinder, an 18V cordless oscillating multi-tool, an 18V 6 1/2-inch subcompact circular saw, and an 18V compact job site blower, with the cost of the available devices ranging from $69 to $179.
Milwaukee
Don't worry, Milwaukee Tools fans, because you are also gonna have a chance to take advantage of Black Friday savings through The Home Depot this year. In fact, the Techtronic Industries backed faction currently has a trio of enticing Buy One, Get One deals available to Home Depot shoppers, and is offering a free battery or tool to those who opt-in to one.
Milwaukee's Buy One, Get One packages are a little pricier than some other options at The Home Depot, as the brand's tools tend to be pricier than some competitors to begin with. In any case, sticker prices on the three Milwaukee deals are set at $199, $299, and $399. They include an M18 Redlithium battery set with two 5Ah batteries with charger, a two 6Ah set with charger, and a two-tool combo kit with a hammer drill and impact driver, a pair of 5Ah batteries, a charger, and a hard-shell carry case respectively.
Now, for Milwaukee Tools fans, that two-tool combo kit will likely be hard to pass up, even at almost $400. But any of the Milwaukee packages might be harder to pass on given the list of Get One options. It has several devices in the $200 and up range, including an M18 cordless compact router, an M18 cordless jig saw, and an M18 cordless compact impact wrench, among others.
DeWalt
Not to be outdone by its competitors, DeWalt Tools is also getting in on The Home Depot's Black Friday sales event with a few Buy One, Get One deals of its own. Like the other factions taking part in the sales event, DeWalt is offering a free battery or tool to those who purchase one of its selected packages.
Procuring one of those Buy One packages will require a relatively significant upfront investment, however, with DeWalt setting the prices of the four already discounted options at $199, $299, $399 and $449. But as you can imagine, you're getting a pretty solid return at even those lofty prices, the first of which is a battery kit with two rechargeable 5Ah lithium-Ion batteries and a charger. From there, tool combo kits are the order of the day, with DeWalt offering a 20V Max hammer drill and impact driver with batteries, charger, and carry case for $299. For $399, you get those first two tools and accessories, as well as a 20V Max oscillating tool.
At $449, you get a fourth tool, with DeWalt throwing a reciprocating saw into the mix. Among the Get One items you can select on the product page, they range in cost from $139 to $249, and include a cordless string trimmer and a Tough System 20V/60V LED work light, among several other options.
Makita
That brings to the one and only Makita Tools, as the Japanese company — which boasts as storied a history as any of the major power tool makers — has also thrown its hat into the ring for The Home Depot's Black Friday sales event. While Makita is offering just a pair of options for the Black Friday Buy One, Get One sale, the brand is offering a battery or tool of your choosing as the free gift part of the deal.
As for the two Buy One packages Makita has assembled for purchase, the first is the seemingly requisite battery pack. For $199, the company is offering a pair of 4Ah 18V LXT rechargeable Lithium-Ion batteries that can power more than 300 Makita devices, and is throwing in a rapid charger with them. For $399, you get a two-tool combo tool kith with a pair of 18V LXT 5Ah batteries, a charger and a carrying case, not to mention an 18V LXT hammer drill and an 18V LXT impact driver, both of which boast brushless motors.
When you click on the free gift with purchase box on either the product pages, you'll see a pretty broad assemblage of 18V LXT cordless tools ranging in price from $139 to $199. The list of options covers everything from a cordless drywall screwdriver to a random orbit sander.