5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Tool Deals At Home Depot

With the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, much of the population is concerning itself with shoring up travel plans and finalizing dinner menus. There are, no doubt, just as many folks who are also feverishly plotting out their Black Friday game plan so that they can maximize the number of sales they'll be able to hit on the day. Of course, even if you aren't willing or able to make your way into Black Friday hustle and bustle on November 28, you can still indulge in Black Friday savings, as many retail outlets — Harbor Freight Tools included — have already gotten a jump on the holiday sales season.

That list also includes The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer now running Black Friday deals online and in store. You can get a look at the items currently included in the sale by visiting The Home Depot's online storefront, with the list including everything from home decor to major appliances and holiday decorations. It does, of course, also include a wide range of devices from some of the major power tool manufacturers in the market. Some of those deals are pretty darn impressive too, with the likes of DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Rigid and Makita offering Buy One, Get One deals that easily rank among the best of The Home Depot's Black Friday offerings.