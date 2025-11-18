13 Of The Best Ford Truck Colors Of All Time

Choosing just 13 of the best Ford truck colors ever is a tough assignment, considering the Detroit automaker has been selling trucks since 1917, when the Model TT arrived. Had Ford followed the instructions of its founder, which stated "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it's black," we wouldn't be having this conversation. But that directive was only in place for 11 years, and since then, Ford has sold quite a few trucks. The F-Series dates to 1948 and in 2024, more than 800,000 were sold in the US alone. Across all those decades of pickup truck sales, there have been paint colors offered in nearly every color of the rainbow. Sorting through these volumes of Blue Oval history, we've put together 13 of the best and tried to represent a full spectrum of shades. To define best, we looked to online commentary from owners, along with a touch of personal opinion.