What Are Ford Aeronose Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?

Pickup truck lovers often come up with clever nicknames for their favorite generations or body styles. Square body Chevy trucks are a popular example, but Ford enthusiasts are known to get in on the fun as well. While terms like Bullnose and Bricknose describe Ford F-Series pickup trucks and full-size Broncos from 1980 through 1991, a 1992 redesign featuring slightly improved aerodynamics brought forth the era of the Aeronose Ford trucks.

Like other descriptive monikers, you won't find Aeronose in any of Ford's official advertising from that time. And, outside of circles containing those who appreciate old body style (OBS) trucks, it's often hard to find anyone who knows the differences between the various Ford truck noses.

The Aeronose body style spanned the Ford F-Series' ninth generation (1992-1997) and fifth generation of the full-size Ford Bronco, which started in 1992 and continued on through 1996, the Bronco's final model year before its 25-year hiatus. In all, the design changes were subtle, but they paved the way for the next generation of aerodynamic Ford F-Series pickup trucks.