What Are Bricknose Ford Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?

It's no secret that Americans love pickup trucks. Take the Ford F-150, for example — it ranks as the best-selling Ford vehicle of all time. With that many like-minded people surrounding a style of vehicle, nicknames begin to pop up, just like with the "Square Body" Chevy trucks from the 1970s and 1980s. While the Square Body spans two decades, the Bricknose moniker is more precise, only applying to one generation of Ford F-Series pickup trucks and a single generation of the full-size Bronco SUV.

Automakers use various naming methods to set trucks offering a special set of features apart, like F-150 vs. F-250 to show differences in payload and towing, XL vs XLT to denote trim levels, and even "Special Edition" trucks to entice regional buyers. Terms like Bullnose, Bricknose, and Aero Nose more often originate with the people describing the physical characteristics of different generations of Ford F-Series trucks and Broncos.

Bricknose Ford trucks include fourth-generation full-size Broncos and eighth-generation F-Series pickup trucks. Those generations span the same five model years from 1987 through 1991. The Bricknose name, as you might suspect, came from subtle changes to the front facia and grille with the changing of generations, namely the laid-brick-like pattern of the 12 rectangular openings in the grille stacked neatly in three rows and four columns.

