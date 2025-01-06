What Years Did Ford Make The Highboy? (And How To Identify One)

Ford is renowned for its trucks, and throughout its more than 120 years in the automotive industry, the American automaker has introduced many iconic pickup designs, including the Ford Model T and the F-100. Among these innovations, there was a unique series that looked like it came with aftermarket modifications straight from the factory. Debuted more than half a century ago, the Ford Highboy offered consumers a unique driving experience with its elevated stance and rugged appearance. Today, it is one of the most sought-after vehicles among collectors and truck enthusiasts due to its robust design and enduring appeal.

What makes the Highboy particularly interesting is that its name is unofficial and absent from any Ford documentation. Ford truck enthusiasts came up with the moniker to describe the vehicle's notable high ground clearance. Technically, the term "Ford Highboy" refers to the 4WD F-250 pickups produced by the manufacturer between 1967 and the first half of 1977. Multiple sources emphasize the cutoff in mid-1977, since Ford transitioned to similar-looking models with reduced ground clearance starting in the second half of that year.

The defining characteristic of the Highboy was its elevated ground clearance. There is no official information on its exact height, but the tall suspension accommodated larger tires — up to 38 inches — without requiring additional modifications. This was made possible by the truck's divorced transfer case. The term "divorced" refers to the transfer case being mounted separately from the transmission, thus, requiring a longer front driveshaft to connect the components.

