6 Of The Fastest Ford Trucks Ever Made

Selecting the fastest Ford trucks ever made can take us back a few years, but let's remember that the good times are still rolling today. We can now enjoy high performance in Ford trucks from internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EVs), and even hybrid powertrains. So let's see how the Ford trucks of both yesterday and today compare to each other, rated by acceleration times going from slowest to fastest. First, a few ground rules — add-on performance kits and aftermarket tuning — aren't allowed. This selection of the fastest Ford trucks ever made has all been made as production models on a Ford assembly line.

Our number six truck, the slowest of the fastest, is the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor. This mid-size Ford truck packs a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine with an output of 405 horsepower, channelled through a 10-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. The Ranger Raptor is set up for off-road running, with Fox internal bypass shock absorbers, additional ground clearance and ride height, locking differentials in both front and rear, wider tracks, and 33" all-terrain tires.

Performance of the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor is very good, even though it claims sixth place in our fastest Ford trucks comparison. Based on testing by Car and Driver, its time from 0-60 mph comes in at a quick 5.3 seconds, with the quarter-mile whizzing by in 14.1 seconds at a trap speed of 97 mph. It does the 0-100 mph run in a touch more, hitting the century mark in 15.0 seconds.

