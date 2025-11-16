These Small SUVs Are Comfortably Spacious, According To Consumer Reports

Hyundai frequently updates its lineup with styling tweaks, new tech, and additional options, and the Tucson is no different. For 2025, the Tucson is available as a hybrid or gas model, with a minor exterior makeover that includes new daytime running lights. The interior is updated too, with a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In our first drive of the 2025 Tucson hybrid, we found its infotainment system to be intuitive to use, and the updated upholstery options gave the Limited trim a surprisingly upmarket feel.

Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options are available, with the latter being paired with beefier tires and a 2.5-liter gas engine in the all-terrain XRT trim. Despite serious off-roading being out of the question, the XRT also offers center locking differentials too. Meanwhile, the hybrid powertrain will be the mill of choice for buyers looking to keep their fuel bills to a minimum, offering up to 38 mpg combined.

The Tucson offers plenty of space for taller occupants in both the front and rear rows, and our 6-foot-1-inch writer found both rows comfortable. Both the ICE and Hybrid models have a maximum of 41.2 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats up. Hyundai also offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Tucson, but it's less roomy and notably pricier, and so isn't as good a value proposition as either the hybrid or ICE variants. The base trim starts from $30,200 (including a $1,495 destination fee) for 2025.