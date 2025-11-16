From Sofas To Suitcases – 10 Unexpected, Yet Useful Places You Can Find USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The USB port (short for Universal Serial Bus) was first introduced in 1996. As the name suggests, it can be used as an alternative or replacement for a wide array of other ports, offering a way to transmit information and deliver energy between devices. In the three decades since the arrival of the USB, it has become a fairly standard socket for electronics, showing up on everything from computers to televisions.

Over the years, adding a USB port for charging and connectivity has become a way of upgrading an otherwise analog object. It's an easy way to add charging capabilities to common furniture and accessories, and considering how much of modern life relies on phones and other electronic devices, having the ability to charge no matter where you are can be a game changer.

USB has gone through a few iterations since 1996, offering up the seldomly seen USB-B and the increasingly common, bidirectional USB-C. Still, the original USB-A port remains a common option. Whether USB-A or USB-C, pretty much everything from keyboards and mice to disk drives and printers connect using this common port. But that's not all. Here are 10 unconventional objects, from furniture to lifestyle accessories, which come with at least one USB port built in.