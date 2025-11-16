From Sofas To Suitcases – 10 Unexpected, Yet Useful Places You Can Find USB Ports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The USB port (short for Universal Serial Bus) was first introduced in 1996. As the name suggests, it can be used as an alternative or replacement for a wide array of other ports, offering a way to transmit information and deliver energy between devices. In the three decades since the arrival of the USB, it has become a fairly standard socket for electronics, showing up on everything from computers to televisions.
Over the years, adding a USB port for charging and connectivity has become a way of upgrading an otherwise analog object. It's an easy way to add charging capabilities to common furniture and accessories, and considering how much of modern life relies on phones and other electronic devices, having the ability to charge no matter where you are can be a game changer.
USB has gone through a few iterations since 1996, offering up the seldomly seen USB-B and the increasingly common, bidirectional USB-C. Still, the original USB-A port remains a common option. Whether USB-A or USB-C, pretty much everything from keyboards and mice to disk drives and printers connect using this common port. But that's not all. Here are 10 unconventional objects, from furniture to lifestyle accessories, which come with at least one USB port built in.
Sleeper sofa
It's difficult to improve upon the time-honored design of a sofa, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying. This convertible sofa from Tiramisubest endeavors to be a multipurpose seating solution which does more than just your ordinary chair. Positioned in a living room, home office, or spare bedroom, it serves as a sofa but also pulls out into a bed, so it can double as a place for guests to rest their heads.
When in the bed configuration or when the bottom is pulled out as a footrest, the underside opens up to hold luggage or store other belongings. Whether you're using it as a sofa or a bed, it features pockets on the sides for holding magazines, tablets, and other slim objects. There are a couple of cupholders, one on each side, and a pair of USB ports for charging your devices.
It also has an adjustable phone holder mounted to a poseable arm on the right side, allowing you to position your phone right in front of your face for maximum relaxation. The backrest is also adjustable. It can stand up like a typical couch, set at 45 degrees so you can recline, or lay all the way down when you're ready to sleep. It's perfect for folks with no guest room, since this multipurpose furniture saves space, or as an addition to your existing seating and sleeping arrangements.
Backpack
In the old days, backpacks were little more than sacks with straps for carrying books, notebooks, pencils, and other school supplies. Today's technologically minded students, however, want a little more. This backpack from Ugrace comes in six different colors and features a simple exterior design, but it's what's on the inside that counts.
Inside, you'll find a total of six compartments, each lined with polyester. The main pocket also features a laptop sleeve capable of accommodating laptops 15.6 inches or smaller. You'll also find a smaller pocket meant for holding a portable power source. Importantly, the backpack does not come with a battery: You'll have to provide one yourself.
Once you've chosen your preferred power source (check out these 5 mini power banks small enough to fit in your pocket) slot it into the pocket and connect to the interior cable. The other end of that cable runs to a USB port on the outside of the backpack. Just plug in your phone or other small device with its existing charging cable, and you're off to the races. There's even a small pocket beneath the USB port where you can stash your phone while it charges.
Bookshelf
If you've ever lived in a home with limited space and/or few electrical outlets, you know how difficult it can be to find room for everything you need, whether that's furniture or electrical appliances. This bookcase from Aheaplus offers multiple types of storage and increases your access to electrical outlets.
It stands just shy of six feet tall, two feet wide, and 14 inches deep. It has a total of three open shelves, two of which are adjustable to accommodate books and trinkets of various sizes. You'll also find three closed drawers at the bottom for additional storage. It comes in black oak, white oak, or rustic brown. On the top, you'll find a built-in charging station with 3 AC electrical outlets and two USB ports for powering and charging lamps, phones, and other electronics. Even if you have to put the shelf in front of an outlet, you won't lose the ability to plug in.
With its combination of features, it's a great addition to almost any space. While it easily serves as a bookshelf, you could also use it as a storage and display solution in your living room, as a pantry in your kitchen, or as a dresser in the bedroom. It works pretty much anywhere you want to add some storage, display, and charging capabilities.
Side table
This charging station side table from Yenlure has a low profile and tucks nicely beside a bed or sofa. At just two feet long, a foot wide, and a little more than two feet tall, it doesn't take up much real estate in your room, but it packs a lot into that small space.
It has a couple of slide out drawers, side pockets for storage, and a built-in power strip with two electrical sockets, two USB-A ports, and a single USB-C port. The charging station is intelligently designed, positioned beneath the rim of the tabletop to protect it from spills and other damage. The entire unit has a carrying capacity of about 100 pounds, so you can stack your favorite electronics or other objects without fear of collapse. Additional storage is found in the two 6.3-inch tall fabric draws on the underside. Choose between black, white, and rustic brown.
It's the perfect solution for the space beside a sofa, particularly if that sofa blocks one or more electrical outlets. Just plug the table into an additional outlet and use the power built-in power strip to power small tabletop lamps, your smartphone or tablet, and more.
Peloton Tread treadmill
Like most Peloton products, the Tread treadmill comes with a hefty price tab, but the cost includes delivery and home installation, which ramps down the voltage of the sticker shock, at least a little. You'll also need to dedicate a not insubstantial amount of space to your new treadmill.
The Peloton Tread measures 68 inches long, 33 inches wide, and 62 inches high. When planning for your home gym, you'll also need two feet of clearance in the front and on either side, as well as six and a half feet of clearance in the back and 20 inches of free space overhead. All of that space is important for functionality (swinging your arms around during workouts) and for safety.
Peloton is a well-known and trusted name in home exercise equipment. Despite a rocky beginning for the Tread line of treadmills, the current version of the Tread features a robust metal frame, an attached touchscreen for guided exercises, and a built-in USB-C port for charging your phone while you run. The port can also be used for a wired internet connection if your Wi-Fi is a little spotty.
Portable DVD player
This portable DVD player from DBPower is a great way to play your favorite movies and music. Its 9-inch screen is both large enough to enjoy your favorite video content and small enough to remain portable. The screen swivels 270 degrees and folds over so you can orient it however you prefer. An array of built-in buttons let you control your content, or you can use the included remote. Despite the name, this gadget does more than play DVDs.
This player comes with an AC power adapter and a car charger, capable of plugging into your car's cigarette lighter or accessory port. When plugged in, it also charges the built-in battery, giving you 5 hours of power on a full charge, so you can take your favorite movies with you on the go. It also remembers your last position, so if you run out of battery or need to power down mid-movie, you'll be able to pick back up right where you left off later.
It also features an SD card slot and a USB port. Those slots can support an SD card or flash drive up to 32 GB containing video or audio content. You can even use it as a regular DVD player, by connecting it to your TV with the included AV cable.
Notebook cover
Most of the time, office swag does little more than take up space on your desk before finding its way to the trash. This padfolio is one of the rare exceptions. In addition to holding your preferred notebook (I prefer a Leuchtturm 1979), it comes with an array of technological features which lift your pen and paper into the modern age.
It comes in either dark gray, light gray, or blue, and features a built-in 8,000 mAh battery, more than enough to recharge your phone on the go. Inside, you'll find a 3-in-1 charging cable capable of connecting to a Lightning port or USB-C. You can use the same cord to recharge the built-in battery, or you can use your preferred charging cable. A clipboard clip lets you hold a legal pad or notebook in place, and an elastic band holds onto your charging cable when not in use.
With the press of a button, the USB-A port reveals itself, so you can plug in your favorite mobile devices. Alternatively, you can use the wireless charging pad on the interior cover to charge a compatible phone. It also has pen holders and a slot for holding business cards, or a flat business-card-shaped flash drive. There's even a little kickstand for propping up your phone or a small tablet. When charged and stocked with your favorite devices and notebook, it's the perfect portable office solution.
Bed frame
It's a bittersweet moment when a child outgrows their baby or toddler bed and needs something a little more substantial, but it's also an opportunity. Whether you're looking to give your tween their first real bed or you want to upgrade your own setup without breaking the bank, this bed frame from Rolanstar does the job with a few extra bells and whistles.
It's a fairly basic metal bed frame aside from the attached LED light strips and built-in charging station. It comes in either black, gray, or rustic brown and your choice of standard mattress size, from Twin to King. The multicolored LED lights are capable of outputting customized color and brightness, in addition to a few different light modes. You can even set a timer or sync the lights with music to create a color and soundscape, using the accompanying app.
The lights are intercut by slats on the headboard, and there's a small flat top shelf which houses the charging station. When you or your kiddo are ready for bed, you can charge cell phones and other small devices using the two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.
Lamp
The lamp is an ancient technology, having existed since well before recorded history. The oldest known lamps are more than 17,000 years old and worked by burning animal fat. Over the millennia, innovations in artificial lighting technology led to oil lamps, candles, gas lamps, and finally the electric light. Whether powered by burning fat or through the power of electricity, nothing works better than a lamp for preventing stubbed toes in the middle of the night.
In addition to reliable artificial light, the Bedside Lamp with USB Ports from Mindore ups the ante with a suite of modern amenities. The base of the lamp is an alarm clock with tactile buttons for setting the time and a touch button for controlling the lamp. You can turn the lamp on or adjust the brightness with a tap or two.
On the base, you'll also find two standard electrical sockets on the top and two USB-A ports on the side, allowing you to charge or power up to four devices at once. There's also a wireless charging pad on the top of the alarm clock, so you can charge your phone just by setting it down. With your choice of either round or square lamp shade, it's perfect for plugging in your electronics so they can recharge overnight while you recharge in bed.
Suitcase
Between airport security, gate changes, and delayed flights, most of us are looking for any way to make traveling a little easier. One of the easiest ways to simplify your trip is to skip the checked bag and avoid the possibility of lost luggage. To pull that off, however, you need to find the right carry-on suitcase.
This carry-on suitcase from Joyway will carry your clothes and other luggage, but it doesn't stop there. A hard exterior protects your belongings from the rigors of air travel. A telescoping handle and wheels let you pull your bag behind you while you run to your gate. A zipper at the middle unfurls to reveal a fabric expansion strip, increasing interior volume by about 25 percent. Inside, zippers, mesh pockets, and elastic straps help you keep your stuff separated and secure. But the really cool features are all on the outside.
A 3-digit combination lock secures your things between points A and B, and it features a pair of retractable hooks, one for holding a purse or other small bags and one for holding your luggage tag. It also has an expandable cupholder for stashing your coffee or water bottle and exterior USB-A and USB-C ports for charging your phone while you wait to take off. You'll need to provide your own portable battery, but TSA requires those remain in your carry-on, so it works out nicely.
Methodology, how we made our choices
At this point in our technological development, USB ports are a dime a dozen. You can find them practically anywhere, and they've become a go-to way to charge our devices. When an outlet isn't available, you can usually recharge your gadgets by plugging into an available USB port. They've become so common that they're almost forgettable and need to stand out to be noticed.
Still, the best USB port is the one that's readily available. If you have to go looking or peer behind your computer tower, you might as well use an outlet. Each of these devices, objects, and accessories were chosen in large part because they are commonly found in the average home. Rather than adding something unnecessary to your environment, these each solve a common problem while also offering access to electricity.
Each of these products has been used or tested thoroughly by SlashGear authors. Not only do they work well at their primary job (being a couch, a backpack, a DVD player, etc.) but the USB ports actually improve their functionality and add value and convenience to your life.