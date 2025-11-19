5 Of The Best Used Cruiser Motorcycles Under $5,000 (According To Buyers)

There are thousands of used cruiser-style motorcycles for sale priced under $5,000. While the best models could show some signs of use, it's important to know what to look for when shopping for a used motorcycle in this price range. Before starting your search, make a short list of features you'd like to have on the bike, such as a range of engine sizes, a windscreen, a sissy bar/backrest, or saddle bags. Then highlight some of those as must-haves or deal breakers to fine-tune your search.

Once you've identified a specific cruiser as a potential candidate by thoroughly reading the listing, zooming in on pictures, and questioning anything that needs clarification, it's time to see it in person. If you're not mechanically inclined, bring along someone who is or make arrangements to take it to a shop. You'll be ensuring everything works as it should and looking for any damage, of course, but also checking for signs of abnormal wear in the engine, driveline, brakes, and suspension.

As far as motorcycle brands, sticking with popular names is a good tactic, especially for a bargain-priced cruiser. Not that some of the exotic brands are bad, but they're usually priced higher, and lesser-known brands don't provide a proven track record. Plus, replacement parts and service for brands on both ends of the spectrum can be expensive or difficult to obtain.