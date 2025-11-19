5 Of The Best Used Cruiser Motorcycles Under $5,000 (According To Buyers)
There are thousands of used cruiser-style motorcycles for sale priced under $5,000. While the best models could show some signs of use, it's important to know what to look for when shopping for a used motorcycle in this price range. Before starting your search, make a short list of features you'd like to have on the bike, such as a range of engine sizes, a windscreen, a sissy bar/backrest, or saddle bags. Then highlight some of those as must-haves or deal breakers to fine-tune your search.
Once you've identified a specific cruiser as a potential candidate by thoroughly reading the listing, zooming in on pictures, and questioning anything that needs clarification, it's time to see it in person. If you're not mechanically inclined, bring along someone who is or make arrangements to take it to a shop. You'll be ensuring everything works as it should and looking for any damage, of course, but also checking for signs of abnormal wear in the engine, driveline, brakes, and suspension.
As far as motorcycle brands, sticking with popular names is a good tactic, especially for a bargain-priced cruiser. Not that some of the exotic brands are bad, but they're usually priced higher, and lesser-known brands don't provide a proven track record. Plus, replacement parts and service for brands on both ends of the spectrum can be expensive or difficult to obtain.
The Yamaha V Star 950 is a great cruiser for under $5k
While a brand new 2026 Yamaha V Star 250, with its MSRP and destination charge totaling $5,449, is close to our budget, the cheapest new Yamaha cruiser you can buy today isn't going to make our list, not even if we find a used one in our price range. Why? Because there are better options available, such as the V Star 950.
Sure, the V Star 250 is great for smaller beginners, but anyone who loves riding motorcycles will quickly outgrow its size and performance. The larger Yamaha V Star variants provide enough power and comfort for long-range cruising.
The Yamaha V Star 950 models in our price range are typically 11 years old or older and include base and touring models. The V Star 950 Tourer came with side bags, a passenger backrest, and a tall windscreen, but used base models are often retrofitted with similar equipment.
It may not be the best beginner bike, but Genevieve Schmitt, of Women Riders Now, says, "I can see the V Star 950 being a new favorite among women, a bike beginners will trade up to after spending time building confidence on a 250cc."
On the r/motorcycles subreddit, Eddie5vs1 says they prefer their 2012 V Star 950 over the 1100 due to its belt drive and fuel injection. In the same thread, Flinx98 says they "felt the extra power of the 1300 was a better fit, otherwise the 950 is a great cruiser." Going on to mention riding a friend's V Star 950 "a time or two."
The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 is a great cruiser for beginners and seasoned riders
While the Kawasaki Vulcan 900 can serve as a good beginner bike for some newbies, it's also a great cruiser for intermediate and advanced riders. Redditor TheFlyingBoxcar says the Vulcan 900 was their first bike, and after six years, it's still their only bike. In the same thread, srlane1987 also started riding the Vulcan 900, saying the bike is "easy to handle and I enjoy riding it. 3 years for me."
Sometimes, Kawasaki Vulcan 900s listed for sale on Cycle Trader in our price range were made in the 2020s. However, in most cases, they're going to be older, with many of them produced in the 2010s or earlier. Vulcan 900 models include the Custom, Classic, and Classic LT. The Custom model features a sportier look, while the Classic exhibits cruiser-style worthy of its name. The Classic LT came from Kawasaki with side bags, a passenger backrest, and a windscreen, but those features are sometimes missing from the LT and found on other models as previous owners customize their bikes to fit their needs.
The Suzuki Boulevard is an affordable cruiser
Searching nationwide used cruiser listings for Suzuki Boulevard cruisers, we find several 805cc C50 and M50 variants in our price range, but also a couple of 1,462cc C90s and 1,783cc M109R models. Like other motorcycle cruiser models, the Boulevard's two primary variants, C and M, denote models with either Classic styling or a more Modern approach to the cruiser look. There were also touring options from the factory for the smaller models, indicated by a T at the end and the SE Special Edition.
While the larger Boulevard variants are great options for riders with more experience, the Suzuki Boulevard C50 is an affordable Suzuki motorcycle suitable for new riders. In 2009, Cruiser called the Suzuki Boulevard C50 "the best-selling metric cruiser and ruler of the 800-class."
On the r/motorcycles subreddit, sunyjim says Suzuki Boulevard C50s are "Great reliable bikes, [with] good power and handling." Of course, a bigger bike is better suited to longer range highway cruising, but wRIPPERw says on the same thread that their 2013 Boulevard C50 was "Super comfy below 65mph."
A used Honda VTX is a good cruiser priced under $5,000
The Goldwing may be the top Honda for long-distance cruising, but the VTX is the best Honda cruiser. Used Honda VTX models under $5,000 include the VTX 1300 and VTX 1800 models from the 2000s into the 2010s. Ironmorph shared their experience with the Honda VTX 1300 after logging 100,000 miles aboard the bike in a review posted on the VTXOA forum.
In the review, Ironmorph says, "The 1300 VTX has lived up to my every expectation, and has provided me [with] a great deal of fun, and memories that will last a lifetime." They also compared it to the VTX 1800, which they also owned, and found the 1300 to be "much more fun to ride, better balanced, and all around better performance and fuel mileage."
Variations of the VTX 1300 include C, R, S, and T trims, with different wheel types (cast or spoke), fender designs, and foot placement options such as floorboards or foot pegs. The T-trim denotes the touring model, which came with saddlebags, but like other cruisers found on the used market, any VTX 1300 could be customized at this point.
There are several used Harley-Davidson models priced under (or at) $5,000
Used Harley-Davidsons listed for sale in our price range include many of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles produced in the last decade. With cruiser models like the Dyna, Fat Boy, Nightster, Softail, and Sportster frequently appearing in the used listings, it's hard to choose just one. However, the Dyna model exudes that classic cruiser style. The majority of Harley-Davidson Dynas in our price range fall into the late 1990s to early 2000s range.
While a 20-plus-year-old motorcycle may seem like a bad idea, if it's been properly cared for over its lifetime, it'll be as good as any used bike under $5K. Anonymous_2952, on the r/Harley subreddit, says the pre-2004 Dyna's smaller frames present an advantage over the newer models, "making them easier to handle." TwoPUMPnoChump agrees, saying, "00-02 are the go-to years!"
A used Harley-Davidson Softail is another attractive option for a sub-$5K cruiser, although it'll likely fall into the same age range as the Dyna. On Harley-Davidson Forums, spydyr says they feel "married to the road on a Softail" after stripping their Fat Boy "even more than it comes stock."
Ultimately, your choice should depend on what gives you the most enjoyment. A stripped-down model delivering the essence of the cruiser's roots, or a more comfortable experience that'll allow two-up riding covering long distances day after day.