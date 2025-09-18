X Of The Best Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Of The Last Decade, Ranked
Harley-Davidson is over a century old. From a small basement in Milwaukee, the company has grown to a household name, selling more than 5 million bikes since its inception. Its impact in the American market, however, extends beyond sales. It has become a cultural symbol that represents the rebellious, free American spirit.
However, even industry giants can lose their grip on the market, and that might be the case with Harley-Davidson. The company has been around for quite a while, and many of its core fans are getting older. This shift seems to have impacted sales: while Harley generated nearly $6 billion in 2015, revenue fell to $4.15 billion by 2024. Still, the company is constantly innovating to keep up with the growth and advancements in the industry. In the last decade, it has crafted some of the most powerful and innovative two-wheelers, and even explored segments that are not typical of Harley-Davidson. Whether or not this translates to market sales, there have been some impressive highlights worth exploring. Here are 13 of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles of the last decade, ranked worst to best.
Street 750
Although there are no new releases for the Street 750, it made quite the impact in its 7 years on the market. Unfortunately, this bike wasn't embraced by the American audience, but it nonetheless performed quite well in India, where it was built and assembled. It has been acknowledged as one of Harley's best productions.
The highlight of the Street 750 is its liquid-cooled Revolution X engine, which, upon its release in 2014, was new for Harleys and available on the Street models. It doesn't have the punch and sound of the classic Harley; Instead, it is smooth and refined. For torque, the Street 750 delivers a decent 40 pound-feet at 4,000 revolutions per minute, while its speed can reach 105mph.
The Street 750 was built for young, urban riders, so it's small and lightweight, making it easy to maneuver, as Harley promised it would be. For classic Harley fans, this might not draw huge appeal, but it's definitely a great option for newer riders, and the value for money makes it a way to get into a Harley.
Fat Bob
The Fat Bob isn't just a tough-looking bike; It pulls its weight on the road, too. This Harley is powered by the 114 cubic inch Milwaukee Eight engine that was first introduced in 2016. The air-cooled engine produces 93 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, which is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Milwaukee Eight 107.
Like its name suggests, the Fat Bob is chunky. With a wheelbase of 63.6 inches, a 28-inch seat height, and a generous 676-pound weight, it's a pretty hefty bike, but you'd be wrong to judge it too early, as it moves around better than you might expect given its size. The Fat Boy shines best on wide, open roads, great for highway cruising at high speeds.
On the flip side, the Fat Bob isn't for everyone. Its bulkiness is more apparent at slow speeds and bends. You might also find some discouragement in its lack of equipment and modern technology, particularly in the absence of traction control.
Ultra Limited
The Ultra Limited is a heavy machine at 917 pounds, but it's a fair trade-off for comfort and convenience. Among non-CVO models, this bike sits at the top of the Harley-Davidson touring offerings. It's built for long rides and adventures, so the seats come well-cushioned and comfy. It also has enough storage capacity even for weekend trips and two-up touring, thanks to its Tour-Pak carrier. The vented batwing fairings are not only for show, either; They assist with air flow and prevent head buffering.
For the engine, this Harley is powered by the twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that produces 93 horsepower and 122 pound-feet of torque. Its top speed reaches 110 miles per hour. The Ultra Limited enjoys a good amount of modern features, including the reflex-linked Bembo V brakes, which stop the tire from locking during hard braking, and the Boom! Box GTS, Harley Davidson's in-built infotainment system, which includes an LED screen, Bluetooth, and digital radio.
Street Glide Ultra
The Street Glide Ultra serves as a replacement for the Ultra Limited, which was discontinued in 2024. So, there's only been a single model year for the bike. It shares many similarities with its predecessor. However, you can tell at first glance that the exterior has distinctive upgrades. The bike comes with larger, fork-mounted air deflectors, a taller windshield, and several safety enhancements. Also, the storage unit, known as the King Tour Pak, comes with additional storage space. But even better, the bike is lighter than the Ultra Limited by about 49 pounds.
There's also more power on the Street Glide Ultra. Instead of the Milwaukee Eight 114 engine, this bike is powered by the Milwaukee Eight 117, which produces a pretty solid 107 horsepower. Apart from power, this engine is also really smooth. Of course, with its weight, the Street Glide Ultra has its limitations, and it'll take some getting used to, but it is still a notable improvement on older Harley tourers. Once you settle into it, it's much less intimidating.
Iron 883
The Iron 883 is a true embodiment of the Harley character. It's an entry-level, stripped-down cruiser that's perfect for beginners. And while it's no longer in production, there are sufficient used model years to pick from if you want to invest in this Harley.
During its 13 years of production, the Iron 883 was a favorite for many fans of the brand. It's a good-looking bike, but its minimalist style also gives plenty of room for customization. At about 560 pounds, it is not light, but for a Harley, it's not heavy either. Nonetheless, it drives pretty well, and you don't feel the weight when you're on the road, so the riding experience is enjoyable. The air-cooled fuel-injected V-Twin is the bike's powerhouse. Harley did not specify the horsepower, but it pulls 54 pound-feet of torque. It's not a lot, but it does the job.
One of the perks of owning the Iron 883 is that it's reliable and offers good value for money. In older used models, though, you'll want to pay attention to rust, but still, it is easy and cheap to replace their parts. Essentially, the 883 is a traditional bike with modern perks.
Nightster
While Harley was pulling the 883 off the market, its replacement, the Nightster, was preparing to hit the roads. Like its predecessor, this bike is beginner-friendly and affordable, at least compared to other Harleys, but it also brings more to the table.
The Nightster remains a Sportster in spirit and character. However, instead of the air-cooled Evolution engine, this bike is powered by the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 975T V-twin engine that produces 91 horsepower. When it comes to the actual riding experience, the Nightster feels light and agile, and the 41mm SHOWA forks help absorb any hiccups along the way.
The Nightster has a low seat height to accommodate riders of various sizes and heights. With the fuel tank placed beneath the seat, Harley ensures the mass of the Nightster is centralized and also reduces its center of gravity. In the end, what you have is a bike that is easy to mount and entertaining to ride. Safety features include traction control, anti-lock brake system, and drag-torque slip control system.
Heritage Softail Classic
The Heritage Softail Classic is built to handle a variety of tasks. It's a versatile cruiser, and one you can hardly go wrong with. Harley describes it as a blend of classic cruiser vibes and hot rod swagger. While it's not necessarily built to be a performance machine, the new Milwaukee Eight 107 Classic V-Twin engine that powers its wheels commands authority. Pumping out 98 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque, power on this bike is not lacking.
The Heritage Softail Classic features different driving modes that adjust power delivery, throttle response, traction control, and cornering ABS. For 2025, the bike features added perks like new USB-C charging and an adjustable brake lever. The 45-liter capacity saddle bag is also now weather-sealed and can be locked.
The 64.2-inch wheelbase and 728-pound curb weight make the Heritage Softail Classic a big bike. But the ergonomics are excellent. The relationship between component parts makes sense once you settle into the bike, except for the unadjustable windscreen, which can be uncomfortable for taller riders.
Sportster S
The Sportster name has been part of Harley-Davidson's brand for decades, and a popular and successful part of it, too. So despite being a new addition, the Sportster S was clearly built to face a challenge, taking a departure from the traditional Sportster line. This model debuted in 2021 with the 1250cc Revolution Max 1250 engine, producing 121 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions per minute.
The Sportster S has three in-built ride modes: Sport, Rain, and Road. The Sport mode gives you quick and direct throttle response, meaning that it serves performance riding quite well. Road mode is more moderate and so, ideal for daily commuting and navigating the city. Rain is built for riding in the rain or when there's limited traction. Alongside these are two customizable modes.
The Sportster S has a minimalist aesthetic, but still makes a statement. The 3.54 inches of ground clearance bring it pretty low to the ground, but give it an aggressive presence nonetheless. It's a stylish bike that'll definitely find a place among younger audiences.
Fat Boy
With at least 3 decades spent on the road, the Fat Boy has earned its place among the best Harley-Davidsons ever sold. It's unmistakably Harley and unapologetically American. Since it featured in the Terminator 2 movie, it's become one of the most familiar two-wheelers in America.
The name "Fat Boy" is, in fact, derived from its looks, thanks to its thick tires and muscular silhouette. As you might expect, this bike has some weight on it, 694.4 pounds to be exact. This might be quite intimidating for smaller riders, but you're on the move, so it'll be less of an issue. Because of the fat tires, you'll find more pleasure riding on straight roads and gentle corners than along tricky bends.
The 2025 Fat Boy gets the Milwaukee Eight 117 Custom, with 117 cubic inches (1923cc) displacement. This engine is undoubtedly a performer, and on this bike, it generates 103 horsepower and 124 pound-feet of torque. It's worth noting that the Fat Boy has a pretty quiet sound. So if you're seeking the distinct Harley engine sound, you might have to spend more money on exhaust systems and muffler parts.
CVO Street Glide
Harley-Davidson's Custom Vehicles Operations (CVO) refers to the company's top-tier production line. Bikes belonging to this lineup are limited-edition models and represent the peak of Harley style and design. The company made its first use of variable valve timing on these bikes, and for the first time, included riding modes on a tourer. Thus, the CVO Street Glide is the most sophisticated and equipped version of the Street Glide so far. It has all the modern features and latest tech you'll look for in a bike, and more importantly, puts up an impressive performance.
The bike houses the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine, which replaced the Milwaukee-Eight 117 in 2023. The introduction of variable valve timing was a game-changer. By adjusting performance based on revolutions per minute, it optimizes power delivery, enhancing both low-end grunt and high-end efficiency. On the road, the engine is fast, smooth, and responsive. Harley claims 115 horsepower production, a 10 percent increase from its predecessor, and 139 pound-feet of torque.
Pan America 1250
The Pan-America is an adventure bike, which is typically not usually Harley-Davidson's territory. Still, the company clearly got this one right. Even beyond this decade, it's definitely among the best Harley-Davidsons that have ever been made. The Revolution Max 1250 is its liquid-cooled, high-revving powerhouse. It is designed to be smooth and engaging, and Harley emphasizes low-speed throttle control and low-end torque delivery, which is ideal for the off-roading engagements of an adventure bike.
The Pan America 1250 is not necessarily performance-oriented, but it is performance-packed nonetheless. It delivers 150 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. On the road, it's just what it claims to be. The wheels are built to handle both on-road and off-road terrains, and they live up to the task. There's also a good amount of tech. Apart from the standard anti-lock brake system and traction control, this bike gets vehicle hold control and a tire pressure monitoring system. Notably, the Pan America 1250 Special features adaptive ride height, which adjusts the seat height by 1-2 inches, thereby accommodating a wider range of riders and varying riding conditions.
CVO Road Glide ST
As the Sport Tourer (ST) name tag indicates, the Road Glide ST is Harley's version of a sports bike and a tourer, catering to riders who want performance-oriented comfort. This bike was launched alongside the CVO Street Glide, but there are noticeable design differences, such as its larger, frame-mounted fairing. Inspired by the King of Baggers, the Road Glide ST is built for performance, and it delivers, thanks to the new 121-cubic-inch High Output (HO) Milwaukee Eight stroker V-Twin, which makes 126 horsepower and about 140 pound-feet of torque.
Since it's designed to be a performance bagger, Harley built this bike with lightweight carbon-fiber parts, high-performance components, and a frame that supports speed and proper handling. The seat is ergonomically designed with a steep back inset for lower back support and extra grip. Although the Road Glide ST is still a heavy bike, weighing approximately 838 pounds, recent years have shed a lot of pounds compared to previous iterations.
CVO Road Glide RR
The Road Glide RR is the costliest production Harley for a reason. It's the most powerful, comes with the largest displacement, and has an exclusive design that embodies its unapologetic character. "RR" stands for Race Replica, referring to the fact that it is modelled after King of Bagger factory race bikes.
The Road Glide is specifically crafted for speed and strength. From its carbon fiber bodywork to the titanium exhaust, it adopts aerospace materials to limit weight but enhance performance. Power on this bike is as good as it gets on a Harley. The Screamin' Eagle 131 engine maxes 153 horsepower at 5,750 revolutions per minute. For torque, it delivers an impressive 150 pound-feet. This is Harley's most powerful engine ever released on a production bike, so no less is expected.
There's a great deal of tech here too, from the cornering rider safety enhancements to the advanced infotainment system and high-performance audio. The CVO Road Glide RR is not just a premium Harley; It's also one of the rarest. Harley-Davidson ensured its exclusivity by releasing only 131 bikes, each with a serialized riser clamp.
Methodology
We ranked this list based on raw performance, particularly horsepower and torque, along with professional and owner reviews on real-world performance. We considered the design and ergonomics, which contribute to the comfort, handling, and ability of these bikes. Finally, we also looked at the integration of modern tech and safety features.