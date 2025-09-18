X Of The Best Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Of The Last Decade, Ranked

Harley-Davidson is over a century old. From a small basement in Milwaukee, the company has grown to a household name, selling more than 5 million bikes since its inception. Its impact in the American market, however, extends beyond sales. It has become a cultural symbol that represents the rebellious, free American spirit.

However, even industry giants can lose their grip on the market, and that might be the case with Harley-Davidson. The company has been around for quite a while, and many of its core fans are getting older. This shift seems to have impacted sales: while Harley generated nearly $6 billion in 2015, revenue fell to $4.15 billion by 2024. Still, the company is constantly innovating to keep up with the growth and advancements in the industry. In the last decade, it has crafted some of the most powerful and innovative two-wheelers, and even explored segments that are not typical of Harley-Davidson. Whether or not this translates to market sales, there have been some impressive highlights worth exploring. Here are 13 of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles of the last decade, ranked worst to best.