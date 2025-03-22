What Does 'RR' Stand For On The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR?

When Harley-Davidson unveiled its latest motorcycle, the 2025 CVO Road Glide RR, this month, it may have given its fans its greatest limited-edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle yet. Inspired by the custom-made racing bikes its factory racing team uses in MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers race circuit, the CVO Road Glide RR brings the speed and power of the racetrack to Harley's cruisers. Fueled by a Milwaukee-Eight Harley-Davidson touts as "the most powerful engine ever delivered in a production motorcycle" by the brand, the new Road Glide RR might be the fastest motorcycle Harley-Davidson ever built.

Painted in the company's iconic racing orange, the CVO Road Glide RR brings style, performance, and innovation to the manufacturer's popular cruiser. With a titanium exhaust, billet-aluminum components, and carbon-fiber bodywork, the bike represents a leap in the material quality of Harley-Davidson's Road Glide, making it lighter and more durable with materials typically reserved for fighter jets and F1 cars.

In the CVO Road Glide RR, Harley-Davidson says it has crafted a hand-made limited-edition cruiser with the speed, power, and handling previously unattainable for fans of a cruiser class typically fashioned for comfort rather than speed. But what makes this addition so special? And why does it come with the tagline: Somehow Street Legal? The answer to this question lies in the mysterious "RR" at the tail end of its name.

