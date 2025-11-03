Is The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Motorcycle A Good Beginners Bike? Here's What Bikers Say

Kawasaki's Vulcan 900 has enjoyed nearly 20 years in the mid-sized cruiser motorcycle market. Introduced in 2006, these dependable V-twin bikes are easily found on the used market or brand new at many dealerships nationwide. Enthusiasts buying Vulcan 900s likely know that Japanese bikes are very reliable, simple, and inexpensive to repair, with affordable prices. With competitors like Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, and Suzuki all vying for your attention–and wallet–there are many options to consider. Middleweight touring cruisers such as the V Star 950 and Bonneville offer similar classic touring styles, but the Vulcan 900 has built a dedicated following online, and its steady sales demonstrate the bike's ongoing popularity.

Kawasaki offers the bike in Classic, Custom, and Classic LT trim options, with the base model selling for $9,599. Bargain hunters turning to the used market can find a Vulcan fetching around $3,000, making a strong case for prospective riders looking to ease their toes into the pool. What makes this ride so appealing is the low-slung platform, with a low seat height that allows both feet to easily touch the ground for comfort and ease of maneuvering, especially for riding on city streets. Another reason that the Vulcan 900 is a solid choice for beginners is that it offers a robust package with the power and comfort that others who start with a smaller bike then need to upgrade into. Read on to find out why the Vulcan 900 makes for a great beginner bike, according to bikers.