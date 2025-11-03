Is The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Motorcycle A Good Beginners Bike? Here's What Bikers Say
Kawasaki's Vulcan 900 has enjoyed nearly 20 years in the mid-sized cruiser motorcycle market. Introduced in 2006, these dependable V-twin bikes are easily found on the used market or brand new at many dealerships nationwide. Enthusiasts buying Vulcan 900s likely know that Japanese bikes are very reliable, simple, and inexpensive to repair, with affordable prices. With competitors like Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, and Suzuki all vying for your attention–and wallet–there are many options to consider. Middleweight touring cruisers such as the V Star 950 and Bonneville offer similar classic touring styles, but the Vulcan 900 has built a dedicated following online, and its steady sales demonstrate the bike's ongoing popularity.
Kawasaki offers the bike in Classic, Custom, and Classic LT trim options, with the base model selling for $9,599. Bargain hunters turning to the used market can find a Vulcan fetching around $3,000, making a strong case for prospective riders looking to ease their toes into the pool. What makes this ride so appealing is the low-slung platform, with a low seat height that allows both feet to easily touch the ground for comfort and ease of maneuvering, especially for riding on city streets. Another reason that the Vulcan 900 is a solid choice for beginners is that it offers a robust package with the power and comfort that others who start with a smaller bike then need to upgrade into. Read on to find out why the Vulcan 900 makes for a great beginner bike, according to bikers.
More than just a beginner bike
With a total of 51 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, and 58.3 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm on the Classic base model, the Vulcan 900 shouldn't scare away new riders. YouTube motorcycle enthusiast Salty Old Biker posits in his Vulcan review that the power isn't an issue for most, stating, "[...]it's got plenty of power [...] but for first-time riders, it's not enough to get you in trouble." What's more, many online have posited that the bike's 900 cc engine is something to grow into, with one member of Facebook's New Motorcycle Riders group stating that the Vulcan 900 was their first bike, and ten years later, it had taken them on two cross-country trips totaling 75,000 miles.
The sheer reliability of the Vulcan 900 is remarkable, where, if regularly serviced, some riders claim that it could potentially run for even 100,000 miles, further cementing the potential for forever bike status. Look at Reddit, and you'll see comments like, "Its funny, my first (and so far still only) bike is a '08 Vulcan 900 Custom. It's been great for the last six years!" recently posted by u/TheFlyingBoxcar in a Kawasaki Vulcan Riders thread. Many beginners get hooked on this motorcycle, and for good reason, while even seasoned vets say it doesn't lose its fun factor, even after two years straight of riding.
Caveats and considerations
The Vulcan 900 is a good beginner bike overall, with a few caveats. Firstly, according to some riders, the size and weight of the bike — topping out at 619.6 lbs — might be hard to handle for smaller riders. As such, it's imperative to sit on the bike, feel it out, and take a test drive if possible, where you'll find out if maneuvering the bike is something you can handle. Another noteworthy consideration is in terms of bells and whistles, the Vulcan 900 is a fairly basic motorcycle — great for purists, but perhaps lacking features for some.
Some new riders have expressed disdain over the lack of a sixth gear, which can be particularly frustrating during highway riding, especially on very long road trips. One Reddit user stated that the bike felt like it really needed the extra gear to grab hold of the road when hitting the 70 to 80 miles per hour range. This is far from a deal breaker, though, and for urbanite bikers who stay within city limits, hardly a concern. And while Kawasaki has been known to produce eye-catching, flashy motorcycles for decades now, the Vulcan 900 is more subdued, perhaps understated even, which may not appeal to some new bikers.
How we got here
With so much information available — and a great deal of dubious sources mixed in — researching the Vulcan 900 was no easy task. To find the most honest and reliable perspectives, we heavily relied on user reviews and discussions from community-based sites and forums, sifting through hundreds of comments, and paying attention to the most respected opinions.
We then cross-referenced strong opinions against the evidence of riders with first-hand experience, focusing on new riders who bonded with the bike. We also took into account the opinions of veteran riders who've ridden many bikes over the years. While there are many varying opinions to consider, like, for example, the weight of the bike being an issue or not, we believe that the consensus we found supports the claims and ideas we've put forth here.