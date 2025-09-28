Which Kawasaki Motorcycle Has The Lowest Seat Height?
When choosing a type of bike, physical fit and comfort are just as important as the riding niche that suits you best. Proper fit helps with weight distribution, which is vital for stability while riding, and allows the rider to control the bike more effectively. On the other hand, comfort ensures you can perform your best while on the road, while also enjoying every ride.
Therefore, it is crucial to consider factors that directly influence how you and your bike fit together, such as height. For many shorter riders, a low and lighter motorcycle is often a great choice because it allows the rider and bike to move together smoothly, with minimal strain on the rider's part. Additionally, a lower seat height enhances maneuverability at slow speeds, as the rider's feet can easily touch the ground, making turns and stops more effective. However, it is essential to recognize that a low seat height also has drawbacks, including reduced cornering and ground clearance, as well as decreased visibility of traffic.
Many motorcycle brands offer bikes with low seat heights, including Kawasaki, whose Vulcan 900 Classic stands out as the manufacturer's model with the lowest seat height at 26.8 inches. In addition to its low seat, the bike also includes some features designed to make every ride a smooth and enjoyable experience.
The Vulcan 900 Classic is a great motorcycle for city riding
Kawasaki has made a name for itself as a manufacturer that values quality in its products. That same quality can be seen in the 900 Classic, an old-school-looking beauty with new-school tech we had to include among Kawasaki's best motorcycles for city riding. The bike comes with a 900cc, 4-stroke, 55-degree V-twin engine rated at 58.2 pound-feet of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine's bore and stroke measure 3.46 inches by 2.92 inches, with a compression ratio of 9.5:1.
Kawasaki has paired it with a 5-speed transmission and a DFI (Digital Fuel Injection) fuel system. Other features include a Uni-Trak swingarm rear suspension and a 1.61-inch Showa telescopic fork for the front suspension, along with a single 11.81-inch hydraulic disc brake at the front and a single 10.63-inch hydraulic disc brake at the rear. The 900 Classic only features Dual Throttle Valves as its available technological option.
Currently, Kawasaki offers the Vulcan 900 Classic in three trims, two of which share the same 26.8-inch seat height. Among these are the base 900 Classic and the 900 Classic LT. While these two motorcycles are pretty much identical on most fronts, the LT variant, priced at $10,399 (plus $840 destination charge), comes with touring features such as a windshield, saddlebags, and a passenger backrest. The standard Vulcan 900 Classic has an MSRP of $9,399 (plus $840 destination charge).
The Kawasaki Vulcan S and Eliminator have the second and third lowest seat heights in Kawasaki's lineup
Alongside the Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT, Kawasaki also offers the Vulcan 900 Custom, a $9,899 (plus $840 destination charge) motorcycle that shares most of the power and performance specs with the other 900 Classic trims but features wide drag bars and parallel slash-cut exhaust pipes as its standout characteristics. The 900 Custom has a seat height of 27.0 inches, which is lower than that of most other motorcycles on Kawasaki's list.
The Kawasaki Vulcan S and the longstanding Kawasaki Eliminator are notable mentions when considering seat height, given their low seating position. The Vulcan S has a seat height of 27.8 inches, while the Eliminator's comes in at a slightly higher 28.9 inches. Both have two models under their banners, with each variant sporting the same specifications, including power, performance, and technology.
As for pricing, the Vulcan S standard variant has an MSRP of $7,399 for the non-ABS variant and $7,899 for the ABS (plus $685 destination charge), while its other model, the Vulcan S Cafe, costs $8,499 (plus $685 destination charge). The standard version of the Eliminator is priced at $6,499 for the non-ABS model and $6,799 for the ABS model (plus a $650 destination fee). Its slightly upgraded version, the Eliminator SE ABS, has an MSRP of $7,099 (plus $650 destination fee).