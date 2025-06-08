What Is The Cheapest Yamaha Bike You Can Buy Today?
There's something great about motorcycles that SUVs, sedans, and trucks just don't have. Maybe it's the freedom of not being confined to a small space or the thrill of leaning into turns and navigating through traffic with ease. But as these bikes become more sophisticated — oozing with advanced tech, performance, and flair — so do their price tags, and some bikes, like the Yamaha YZF-R1M will set you back at least $27,699 (plus a $625 destination charge), a price that's more akin to that of a new car.
But you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy riding a bike, and there are plenty of affordable Yamaha motorcycles that balance performance with cost. After all, Yamaha has a history of making some reliable yet affordable motorcycles. The cheapest motorcycle in Yamaha's current lineup is the V Star 250, which is suitable for beginners and experienced riders alike, and there are bargains to be had on the used market, too.
The Yamaha V Star 250 is an affordable cruiser motocycle
While industry giants like Indian and Harley-Davidson have dominated the cruiser world for years, Yamaha is a serious contender. In fact, if you're looking for a budget-friendly cruiser, the 2024 Yamaha V Star 250 is a solid option. Priced at $4,699 (plus a $550 destination fee), the V Star 250 offers budget-friendly comfort, and quality-of-life features.
The 249cc engine is paired with a five-speed multiplate clutch transmission that offers riders a chance to learn gear shifting without being too intimidating. And because it provides an estimated 78 mpg — giving you nearly 200 miles per tank — the V Star 250 is one of the most fuel-efficient bikes from Yamaha.
Add in a low-maintenance setup, low seat height, quality suspension, and front disk brakes, and you've got one of the most affordable and practical Yamaha cruisers on the market today.
Used Yamaha motorcycles are also affordable
Sure, Yamaha has an array of brand-new yet affordable motorcycles, but you don't have to commit to a brand-new motorcycle to enjoy the perks of buying a bike. If you're aiming to own a motorcycle without digging deep into your wallet, exploring platforms like eBay and Cycle Trader is a savvy move. Of course, it may be challenging to get the exact model you want, but there are a lot of options to choose from to get a running, road-legal Yamaha at a bargain price.
For instance, on eBay, you can buy the 2020 variant of the V Star 250 for under $3,000, or a 2015 vintage Yamaha V Star 650 for around the same price.
A word of caution: Purchasing a used motorcycle can help you save money, but it requires some diligence. After all, despite offering reliable motorcycles, Yamaha's used market has a handful of models that you should steer clear of.