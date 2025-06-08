What Is The Cheapest Yamaha Bike You Can Buy Today?

There's something great about motorcycles that SUVs, sedans, and trucks just don't have. Maybe it's the freedom of not being confined to a small space or the thrill of leaning into turns and navigating through traffic with ease. But as these bikes become more sophisticated — oozing with advanced tech, performance, and flair — so do their price tags, and some bikes, like the Yamaha YZF-R1M will set you back at least $27,699 (plus a $625 destination charge), a price that's more akin to that of a new car.

But you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy riding a bike, and there are plenty of affordable Yamaha motorcycles that balance performance with cost. After all, Yamaha has a history of making some reliable yet affordable motorcycles. The cheapest motorcycle in Yamaha's current lineup is the V Star 250, which is suitable for beginners and experienced riders alike, and there are bargains to be had on the used market, too.