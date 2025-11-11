Benn Jordan is best known as a musician; The Flashbulb is one of his musical aliases. On the side, Benn maintains a truly incredible YouTube channel covering a wide range of topics from the problematic ADHD medication industry to the clever (and terrifying) ways someone could spy on you using acoustics. An incredible amount of production value and research goes into every single video, and Benn consistently manages to explain complex topics in digestible terms while injecting his own unique sense of humor. You don't need to be a musician to appreciate his content, as his most popular videos often don't even touch on music at all.

Benn's videos are pointedly relevant. In one video, he cooks up methods of outsmarting the thousands of AI-enabled surveillance cameras across the U.S. In another, he created a "poison pill" to contaminate the training data of AI music generation software. In one of my personal favorites, he tests the self-driving capabilities of a Tesla and looks on in horror as it mows down a mannequin child after stopping for it. Even when videos are light-hearted and fun, you learn the answers to questions no one ever thought to ask. In one video, he "stores" an image file in a bird by training the bird to sing a bird-shaped waveform.

Benn's work has gone beyond mere educational entertainment. His examination of AI cameras pushed the FTC to investigate surveillance companies. His discussion on the LRAD technology used by the military and police as a sound weapon earned him a lawsuit threat. He has also been working to help artists use his poison pill technology to make their songs untrainable by AI. A YouTuber who talks the talk and walks the walk is one who deserves a subscription.