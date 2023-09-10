Here's How The Military And Police Use Sound As A Weapon

Sonic weapons known as Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), are used by law enforcement officials as a non-traditional method of crowd control and dispersal in multiple countries across the world. The United States is no exception.

LRADs were originally developed after an attack on the USS Cole in 2000 to allow ships to warn enemies and enforce border zones. These come in portable form factors that can be moved around, while the more powerful fixed type LRAD can be installed on vehicles, vessels, and even mounted on helicopters. Take, for example, the Lafayette Square protests of 2020, where federal law enforcement officials used the aforementioned sound-based weapon as a warning system before unleashing chemical irritants, batons, and shields on the crowd.

However, LRAD weapons are quite powerful on their own, and depending on the kit at hand and the magnitude of sound beams preferred by the operator, they can even end up causing permanent damage to the cochlear parts, induce dizziness, and more. Broadly, these sonic weapons fall under the category of Acoustic Hailing Devices (AHD) and are capable of sound levels far beyond what an average megaphone and loudspeaker can muster.

Unlike a regular Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) deployed for communications, an LRAD sends a focused beam of sound at a specific target instead of transmitting sound in all directions. Think of them as a flashlight equivalent to lighthouses, but one that aims for the aural threshold of pain.